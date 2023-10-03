Independent Auditors Report

To

The Members of

AJR Infra and Tolling Limited

(Formerly known as Gammon Infrastructure Projects Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Revised Standalone Financial Statements

This Report supersedes our Report dated May 30, 2024.

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the attached Revised Standalone Financial Statements of AJR Infra and Tolling Limited (Formerly known as Gammon Infrastructure Projects Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Revised Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Revised Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Revised Statement of Changes in Equity and Revised Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Revised financial statements, including a summary of Material Accounting Policy Information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Revised Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid Revised Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

(a) Attention is invited to Note 27 (a) of the Revised Financial Statement, relating to the Project in the SPV; Indira Container Terminal Pvt Ltd. There exists material uncertainty relating to the future of the Project where the exposure of the Company in the SPV/project is Rs.13,243.29 lacs (funded and nonfunded). The draft settlement agreement between the SPV, Ministry of Shipping (MoS), Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has been rejected by MbPT. The Company and the SPV are in discussion with MbPT and MoS to reconsider the Project. The credit facility is marked as NPA by the Lenders. During the quarter the Lenders have initiated proceedings under Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016 before the NCLT and the NCLT admitted the said petition and authorized the appointment of Interim Resolution Professional ("IRP") vide its orders dated May 09,2024. The Company moved NCLAT and obtained interim stay on the operation of the order of the NCLT vide order dated May 16,2024. The stay is granted is till July 25, 2024,, and we are unable to opine which way the matter would proceed after the completion of the period of stay. The exposure of the Company towards the said project is Rs.13,243.29 lacs which is threatened by the possible loss of control if the Companys petition is not upheld on merits. Without prejudice to the above, The SPV and MbPT have initiated arbitration proceedings which were in progress which may abate if the lenders petition is upheld, and the IRP is reinstated. The MBPT has requested conciliation proceedings which are also under active discussions. One of the grounds on which the stay is granted is the proposal of OTS which has been submitted by the Company whose terms and conditions has to be fulfilled before the next date for the lenders to withdraw their petition. There are uncertainties to the adherence to terms and conditions which inter alia requires an infusion of a substantial sum of money by an Investor identified by the Company. In view of the above reasons we reiterate that we are unable to opine whether the Company would retain control, honour the terms of the OTS and its petition will be upheld by the Courts.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Revised Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Revised Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the Revised Standalone Financial Statements.

Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern.

We invite attention to Note 28 of the Revised Financial Statement relating to material uncertainty relating to going concern. The Companys current liabilities exceeded current assets significantly and are at Rs.1,49,228.65 lacs. There is a continuing mismatch including defaults in payment of its financial obligations to its subsidiary Company. The liquidity crunch is affecting the Companys operation with increasing severity. We also invite attention to note 27 of the Statement wherein status of various SPV projects which are stressed due to delay in completion, cost overrun, liquidity crunch and have legal issues, arbitration proceedings or negotiations including the pending NCLT petition filed by the creditors of PHPL, admission of ICTPL before NCLT. The future of these projects as also the successful progress and completion depends on favourable decisions on outstanding litigations being received by the Management. The resolutions planned by the Management are pending since a long time and are not concluding in favour of the Company. These conditions indicate the existence of Material Uncertainty which may impact the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our report is not qualified on this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to the following matters;

(a) We invite attention to Note No 1 (C ) to Revised Standalone Financial Statements. These Revised Standalone Financial Statements arise out of the revision to the standalone financial statements as at March 31, 2024 adopted by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2024 and those financial statements have been revised to give effect to the erroneous classification of an amount of Rs.4,150 lacs under Non-Current Borrowings as against its classification under Current Borrowings as Current maturities of Non-Current Borrowings. This error occurred due to the erroneous formula in the excel file of the financial statements which has been since corrected to classify the amount of Rs.4,150 lacs under Current Borrowings as Current Maturities of Non-Current Borrowing. There has been no other change either to the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Cash flow or any other elements of the Balance Sheet.

Since the said earlier financial statements adopted by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2024 were yet to be sent to the shareholders and consequently not adopted by the shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors have now modified the financial statements to give effect to the erroneous classification of an amount of Rs.4,150 lacs as aforesaid and have now approved these revised financial statements at their meeting held on August 14, 2024 and we have been called upon to issue our Audit Report on such revised financial statements and also a report on the effectiveness of internal control with reference to revised financial statements.

We had issued our modified opinion vide our Independent Auditors Report dated May 30, 2024 on the aforesaid standalone financial statements dated May 30, 2024. This Revised Independent Auditors Report supersedes our Independent Auditors Report dated May 30, 2024 issued on standalone financial results dated May 30, 2024.

In accordance with the provisions of Standard on Auditing 560 (Revised) Subsequent Events issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, our audit procedures, in so far as they relate to the revision to the Revised Standalone Financial Statements, have been carried out solely on this matter and no additional procedures have been carried out for any other events occurring after May 30, 2024 (being the date of our earlier audit report on the earlier standalone financial statements).

(b) Attention is invited to Note 30(a) of the Revised Financial Statement in respect of Patna Highway Projects Limited (PHPL) where the CIRP proceedings had been initiated. NCLT has approved the resolution plan vide order dated May 10,2022 submitted by Resolution Professional and as per the NCLT Order no surplus is available to the Company.

The Company lost the appeal before NCLAT and has filed an appeal in Supreme court against the NCLAT order and expects a favourable outcome on the matter.

Pending the outcome, in view of the long pendency of the matter under litigation, the Company out of abundant caution and on the principle of prudence has impaired the entire exposure in its books for accounting purposes while retaining its right to litigate. The Lawyers have advised the management that it has a good case for a favourable outcome of the litigation. Based on their advise the Company is also contesting the invocation of the Guarantee and accordingly has not accounted the invocation.

(c) Attention is invited to Note 27(f) of the Revised Financial Statements, relating to a power project where the operation of the project is under constraints as detailed in the note. The SPV has also invoked arbitration against the Karkhana and the Karkhana has approached Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT). Based on the submission of Karkhana that the Plant was possessed and run by Karkhana, the tribunal ordered to maintain status quo. The Company is yet to file its response at DRT. Also, the SPVs credit facilities are marked as Non-Performing Assets. The statutory auditor of the SPV have disclaimed their opinion in their audit report for the year ended March 31,2024 for illegal occupancy of the factory by Karkhana and that the access to facility and records and transactions for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024 are not available with the Company. The Company on a prudent basis has provided for the entire funded exposure amounting to Rs.10,745.53 lacs as at March 31, 2024. The Company has provided a letter of Comfort to the lenders towards their credit facilities.

In view of the above-mentioned facts the management contends:

i. The litigation is outstanding since more than 2 years now and there is no progress in the matter before the courts.

ii. The receiver appointed by the DRT does not report the transactions to the Company and takes decisions of the Company Management.

iii. Since there is no progress in the matter in accordance with IND AS 110 para 7 the Company has effectively lost control over the operations and is unable to direct the variable returns from its exposure in its favour.

iv. It has no record of transaction entered into on its accounts nor it has access to its cash flows.

Therefore, pending the settlement of the litigation, the Company contends it has no control as it does not satisfy paragraph 7 of INDAS 110

The Statutory Auditors of the SPV on account of noninclusion of aforesaid transactions conducted by the receiver has given a disclaimer of opinion.

(d) We invite attention to Note 27 (c) of the Revised Financial Statement, regarding unilateral termination and closure of Concession in a bridge project, which is subject to pending litigations/arbitrations at various forums, which may impact the carrying values of investments and loans and advances given to the subsidiary. The Companys funded exposure towards the said project is Rs.2,354.26 lacs against the claim by the SPV of 1,787.13 lacs. Pending conclusion on these legal matters, the company has made provision for an amount of Rs.583.36 lacs being the excess of the exposure over the claim amount submitted without considering the interest which may be awarded by the courts.

(e) We invite attention to Note 27 (d) of the Revised Financial Statement, in relation to the intention to exit one of the hydro power projects at Himachal Pradesh and seeking a claim of an amount against the amount spent on the Project. The Companys subsidiary has cited reasons for non-continuance on account of reasons beyond its control. Pursuant to the completion of Arbitration vide order dated 23rd January 2023, the SPVs share of the arbitration proceeds is adequate to cover the exposure and therefore no adjustments are required towards the exposure of Rs.7,120.20 lacs.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Revised Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Revised Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Apart from what is mentioned in our paragraph titled Basis of Qualified Opinion, paragraph titled Material

Uncertainty related to Going Concern and Emphasis of Matter there are no other matters described to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Revised Standalone Financial Statements and Revised Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the Revised Standalone and Revised Consolidated Financial Statements and our Independent Auditors Report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the Revised Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Revised Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Revised Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

The Other Information has not been made available to us till the date of this report. We will read the Other Information as and when it is made available to us and if conclude that there is a material misstatement, we are required to communicate the matter with those charged with governance and take necessary steps as may be required thereafter.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Revised Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Revised Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the revised standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the revised standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Revised Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Revised Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Revised Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the revised standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the revised financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the revised standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the revised standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the revised standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the revised standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the revised standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the revised financial statements of the current period and are therefore the Key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the attached Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, except for the possible impact arising out of matters described in our Basis of Qualified Opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the matter described in Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid Revised Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. The matters described in paragraphs under the Basis for Qualified Opinion and the Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern paragraph, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial with reference to revised financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to revised financial statements.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is in accordance to section 197(16) of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Revised Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 26 to the Revised Standalone Financial Statements,

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses,

iii. There are no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries except disclosure made in note 3.4 (c) of notes to revised financial statements.

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries,

c. Based on such audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv) (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination of the feature of the audit trail in the Accounting Software which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Attention is invited to Note 40 detailing the direct access to tally data which is in encrypted form.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Natvarlal Vepari & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No- 106971W Nuzhat Khan Partner Mumbai, M. No. - 124960 Dated: August 14, 2024 UDIN: 24124960BKCZPB3120

ANNEXUREA

(Referred to in para 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirement section of our report to the Members of AJR Infra and Tolling Limited of even date).

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief ,we state that:

(i)a.(A) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment. There is no right of use asset with the Company.

(B) The company does not have any intangible asset therefore clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

b. Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. There are no immovable properties forming part of Property, Plant and Equipment schedule and therefore clause 3(i)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. On the basis of information and explanation given, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii)(a) The Company does not hold any inventory and hence Clause 3(ii)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company does not have any sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets hence Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has made investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships. The Company has also provided guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties details of which are given hereunder:

(Rs. in lacs) Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted during the year - - 830.15 58.45 - Subsidiaries - - 830.15 58.45 - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - - Balance outstanding - - - - - Subsidiaries 2,50,200.04 - 7,453.20 2,990.60 - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - -

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated.

(d) In the absence of stipulation of repayment schedule we are unable to comment if any amount is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) Since there are no stipulation for repayment, we are of the opinion that no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, except as under:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 10,513.52 10,513.52 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) 10,513.52 - 10,513.52 Percentage of loans/ advances to the total loans 100% - 100%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect of loans given, investment made, guarantees and security given.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits from the public or amounts that are deemed to be deposits pursuant to sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder.

As informed to us, there is no order that has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other tribunal in respect of the said sections.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of the cost records under the sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been prescribed and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, carried out a detailed examination of the records to ascertain whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii)(a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Act, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year.

No undisputed amount payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable .

(b) No statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except in case Income Taxes as given below;

Nature of Dues Demand amount Payment made/Refund Adjusted Net Balance Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 484.81 430.81 54.00 2007-08 The Company is in the process of filling Appeal against the ITAT order in Bombay High court 580.42 497.40 83.02 2008-09 657.68 529.19 128.49 2009-10 706.05 86.49 619.56 2010-11 1,242.46 102.02 1,140.44 2011-12 Demand u/s 153A 549.70 253.92 295.78 2012-13 24.04 24.04 - 2015-16 3,020.73 - 3,020.73 2016-17 258.10 - 258.10 2017-18 Commissioner of Income-Tax (Appeals) 8.38 - 8.38 2018-19 2.06 0.76 1.30 2019-20 1,121.98 - 1,121.98 2021-22 Total 8,656.39 1,924.63 6,731.76

(viii) No transactions that were not recorded in the books of account, and which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix)(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender except for continuing default in case of following transactions:

Name of entity Nature Rs. in lakhs Due date of Payment Subsequent Payment date Kala Agro Farm 6.69 31-03-2023 Unpaid Private Limited Interest 6.61 31-03-2024 Unpaid Kasam Holdings Interest 69.34 31-03-2024 Unpaid

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Revised Standalone Financial Statements of the company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis to the extent of Rs.27,056.79 lacs have been used for long-term purposes by the company

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures fully or partly or optionally during the year under audit.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government and hence clause 3(xi) (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clauses 3(xii)(a), 3(xii) (b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 in so far as our examination of the proceedings of the meetings of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors are concerned. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Revised Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors.

(xvi) (a) The nature of business and the activities of the Company are such that the Company is not required to obtain registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence sub-clause 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Group does not have any CICs as part of the Group.

(xvii) On an examination of the Revised Statement of Profit and Loss account, we are of the opinion that the Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs.395.09 lacs in the current financial year and Rs.919.78 lacs in the immediate previous financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly clause (3)(xviii) Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Revised Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and also our paragraph on material uncertainty relating to going concern casting significant doubts, we are of the opinion that there exists material uncertainties in the management assumptions relating to the companys capability of meeting the financial liabilities existing as at the Balance sheet date as and when they fall due within next 12 months which casts significant doubts on the management ability to meet the liabilities as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company is not required to spend towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the year and hence sub-clauses (3)(xx)(a) and 3(xx) (b) of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

For Natvarlal Vepari & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No- 106971W Nuzhat Khan Mumbai, Dated: August 14, 2024 Partner UDIN: 24124960BKCZPB3120 M. No. - 124960

ANNEXURE B

to the Revised Auditors Report

(Referred to in para 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirement section of our report to the Members of AJR Infra and Tolling Limited of even date).

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements of AJR Infra and Tolling Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Revised Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the revised financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Revised Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of revised financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of revised financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the revised financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Financial controls with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Revised Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.