The 23rd Annual General Meeting(23rd AGM) of the Company was held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015, we enclose Summary of proceedings of 23rd AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit Scrutinizers Report with respect to business transacted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)