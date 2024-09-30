|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|The 23rd Annual General Meeting(23rd AGM) of the Company was held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015, we enclose Summary of proceedings of 23rd AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit Scrutinizers Report with respect to business transacted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.