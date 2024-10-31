Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹236.1
Prev. Close₹235.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,821.76
Day's High₹241.9
Day's Low₹236
52 Week's High₹292.4
52 Week's Low₹224.05
Book Value₹76.77
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,542.07
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The project is expected to start operations before June 2025, which will be a huge leap in the expansion of renewable energy.Read More
In an exchange filing, the company stated that it had obtained Rs 3,753 crore in term loan financing from REC LimitedRead More
ACME has a wide range of renewable energy technologies in its portfolio, and it is always expanding by increasing its capacity.Read More
The IPO, with a price band of ₹275 to ₹289 per share, raised ₹2,900 crore.Read More
Demand was driven by retail individual investors (RIIs), who subscribed for more than twice the amount set out for them.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
754.44
754.44
754.44
754.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,947.71
1,528.03
1,558.27
1,412.68
Net Worth
2,702.15
2,282.47
2,312.71
2,167.12
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
1,318.85
1,294.9
1,487.9
292.35
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,318.85
1,294.9
1,487.9
292.35
0.04
Other Operating Income
0.4
0
0
0
0
Other Income
895.71
105.91
404.39
30.38
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Upadhyay
Whole Time Director & CEO
NIKHIL DHINGRA
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
Shashi Shekhar.
Independent Director
Atul Sabharwal
Independent Director
Sanjay Dhawan
Independent Director
Anuranjita Kumar
Assistant Vice President / Company Secretary
Rajesh Sodhi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
ACME Solar Holdings Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name ACME Solar Holdings Private Limited on June 3, 2015. Upon the conversion of the status to Public Limited Company, the Company name got changed to ACME Solar Holdings Limited on May 12, 2017 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 12, 2017 issued by the RoC. The Company further got converted into a Private Limited Company and the name was changed to ACME Solar Holdings Private Limited, dated July 1, 2020. Due to administrative and commercial considerations, Company once again converted from Public Limited to Private Limited on July 1, 2020. Later, the Company through a Board resolution dated May 27, 2024 was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to ACME Solar Holdings Limited dated June 22, 2024 issued by the RoC to the Company. ACME Solar Holdings is a renewable energy company in India with a portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects. The Company develop, build, own, operate and maintain utility scale renewable energy projects through engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division and operation and maintenance team, and generate revenue through the sale of electricity to various off-takers including central and state government-backed entities. It has an aggregate Operational Project capacity of 1,340 MW (1,826 MWp) solar power projects; Under Construction Contracted Project capacity of 3,250 MW i
Read More
The ACME Solar Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹240.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is ₹14542.07 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is 0 and 3.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ACME Solar Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is ₹224.05 and ₹292.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -5.06% and 1 Month at -14.44%.
