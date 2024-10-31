iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd Share Price

240.33
(1.93%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open236.1
  • Day's High241.9
  • 52 Wk High292.4
  • Prev. Close235.78
  • Day's Low236
  • 52 Wk Low 224.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,821.76
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value76.77
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,542.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

236.1

Prev. Close

235.78

Turnover(Lac.)

1,821.76

Day's High

241.9

Day's Low

236

52 Week's High

292.4

52 Week's Low

224.05

Book Value

76.77

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,542.07

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ACME Solar Secures ₹1,988 Crore for Hybrid Energy Projects

ACME Solar Secures ₹1,988 Crore for Hybrid Energy Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|01:25 PM

The project is expected to start operations before June 2025, which will be a huge leap in the expansion of renewable energy.

Read More
ACME Solar Stock Hits Upper Circuit

ACME Solar Stock Hits Upper Circuit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

In an exchange filing, the company stated that it had obtained Rs 3,753 crore in term loan financing from REC Limited

Read More
ACME Solar Holdings debuts strong

ACME Solar Holdings debuts strong

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|03:43 PM

ACME has a wide range of renewable energy technologies in its portfolio, and it is always expanding by increasing its capacity.

Read More
ACME Solar Holdings lists at 13% discount on NSE

ACME Solar Holdings lists at 13% discount on NSE

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|10:02 AM

The IPO, with a price band of ₹275 to ₹289 per share, raised ₹2,900 crore.

Read More
ACME Solar IPO fully subscribed on Day 3

ACME Solar IPO fully subscribed on Day 3

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Nov 2024|02:46 PM

Demand was driven by retail individual investors (RIIs), who subscribed for more than twice the amount set out for them.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:09 AM
Nov-2024Jul-2024Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 83.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 83.41%

Non-Promoter- 12.49%

Institutions: 12.49%

Non-Institutions: 4.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

754.44

754.44

754.44

754.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,947.71

1,528.03

1,558.27

1,412.68

Net Worth

2,702.15

2,282.47

2,312.71

2,167.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

1,318.85

1,294.9

1,487.9

292.35

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,318.85

1,294.9

1,487.9

292.35

0.04

Other Operating Income

0.4

0

0

0

0

Other Income

895.71

105.91

404.39

30.38

0.02

View Annually Results

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj Kumar Upadhyay

Whole Time Director & CEO

NIKHIL DHINGRA

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

Shashi Shekhar.

Independent Director

Atul Sabharwal

Independent Director

Sanjay Dhawan

Independent Director

Anuranjita Kumar

Assistant Vice President / Company Secretary

Rajesh Sodhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

Summary

ACME Solar Holdings Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name ACME Solar Holdings Private Limited on June 3, 2015. Upon the conversion of the status to Public Limited Company, the Company name got changed to ACME Solar Holdings Limited on May 12, 2017 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 12, 2017 issued by the RoC. The Company further got converted into a Private Limited Company and the name was changed to ACME Solar Holdings Private Limited, dated July 1, 2020. Due to administrative and commercial considerations, Company once again converted from Public Limited to Private Limited on July 1, 2020. Later, the Company through a Board resolution dated May 27, 2024 was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to ACME Solar Holdings Limited dated June 22, 2024 issued by the RoC to the Company. ACME Solar Holdings is a renewable energy company in India with a portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects. The Company develop, build, own, operate and maintain utility scale renewable energy projects through engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division and operation and maintenance team, and generate revenue through the sale of electricity to various off-takers including central and state government-backed entities. It has an aggregate Operational Project capacity of 1,340 MW (1,826 MWp) solar power projects; Under Construction Contracted Project capacity of 3,250 MW i
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ACME Solar Holdings Ltd share price today?

The ACME Solar Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹240.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is ₹14542.07 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is 0 and 3.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ACME Solar Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is ₹224.05 and ₹292.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd?

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -5.06% and 1 Month at -14.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 83.42 %
Institutions - 12.50 %
Public - 4.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.