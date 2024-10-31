Summary

ACME Solar Holdings Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name ACME Solar Holdings Private Limited on June 3, 2015. Upon the conversion of the status to Public Limited Company, the Company name got changed to ACME Solar Holdings Limited on May 12, 2017 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 12, 2017 issued by the RoC. The Company further got converted into a Private Limited Company and the name was changed to ACME Solar Holdings Private Limited, dated July 1, 2020. Due to administrative and commercial considerations, Company once again converted from Public Limited to Private Limited on July 1, 2020. Later, the Company through a Board resolution dated May 27, 2024 was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to ACME Solar Holdings Limited dated June 22, 2024 issued by the RoC to the Company. ACME Solar Holdings is a renewable energy company in India with a portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects. The Company develop, build, own, operate and maintain utility scale renewable energy projects through engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division and operation and maintenance team, and generate revenue through the sale of electricity to various off-takers including central and state government-backed entities. It has an aggregate Operational Project capacity of 1,340 MW (1,826 MWp) solar power projects; Under Construction Contracted Project capacity of 3,250 MW i

