ACME Solar Holdings Ltd Shareholding Pattern

231.4
(-2.81%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Nov-2024Jul-2024Sep-2017

Promoter

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

83.41%

83.41%

100%

100%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

Institutions

12.51%

12.49%

0%

0%

Non-Institutions

4.07%

4.08%

0%

0%

Total Non-Promoter

16.58%

16.58%

0%

0%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Nov-2024Jul-2024Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 83.41%

Non-Promoter- 12.51%

Institutions: 12.51%

Non-Institutions: 4.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd: Related NEWS

ACME Solar Secures ₹1,988 Crore for Hybrid Energy Projects

ACME Solar Secures ₹1,988 Crore for Hybrid Energy Projects

27 Dec 2024|01:25 PM

The project is expected to start operations before June 2025, which will be a huge leap in the expansion of renewable energy.

ACME Solar Stock Hits Upper Circuit

ACME Solar Stock Hits Upper Circuit

18 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

In an exchange filing, the company stated that it had obtained Rs 3,753 crore in term loan financing from REC Limited

ACME Solar Holdings debuts strong

ACME Solar Holdings debuts strong

13 Nov 2024|03:43 PM

ACME has a wide range of renewable energy technologies in its portfolio, and it is always expanding by increasing its capacity.

ACME Solar Holdings lists at 13% discount on NSE

ACME Solar Holdings lists at 13% discount on NSE

13 Nov 2024|10:02 AM

The IPO, with a price band of ₹275 to ₹289 per share, raised ₹2,900 crore.

ACME Solar IPO fully subscribed on Day 3

ACME Solar IPO fully subscribed on Day 3

8 Nov 2024|02:46 PM

Demand was driven by retail individual investors (RIIs), who subscribed for more than twice the amount set out for them.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

ACME Solar Holdings IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

8 Nov 2024|12:53 PM

The IPO’s price range is set at ₹275 to ₹289 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2 per share.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

ACME Solar Holdings IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

7 Nov 2024|03:21 PM

Prior to the IPO launch, the company raised ₹1,300.50 Crore from anchor investors on 5th November 2024, providing strong backing for the public offering.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO subscribed 29% so far

ACME Solar Holdings IPO subscribed 29% so far

6 Nov 2024|02:40 PM

Investors can bid for 51 shares in a single lot and then in multiples of that price, which is set at Rs 275-289 per share.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

ACME Solar Holdings IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

6 Nov 2024|01:50 PM

The company supplies electricity to buyers, including central and state-backed entities, with 85% of its operational capacity based in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

QUICKLINKS FOR ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

