ACME Solar Holdings Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
569.23
626.68
692.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
569.23
626.68
692.18
Other Operating Income
0
0.12
0.28
Other Income
65.93
757.7
138
Total Income
635.16
1,384.5
830.46
Total Expenditure
76.75
148.93
81.17
PBIDT
558.41
1,235.57
749.29
Interest
374.58
379.71
387.58
PBDT
183.83
855.86
361.71
Depreciation
115.43
145.98
162.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
63.66
101.62
5.39
Deferred Tax
-11.95
31.44
73.2
Reported Profit After Tax
16.69
576.82
120.96
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.02
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.69
576.84
120.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
701.75
28.45
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.69
-124.91
92.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.32
55.23
10.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
104.44
104.44
104.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
98.09
197.16
108.25
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.93
92.04
17.47
The project is expected to start operations before June 2025, which will be a huge leap in the expansion of renewable energy.Read More
In an exchange filing, the company stated that it had obtained Rs 3,753 crore in term loan financing from REC LimitedRead More
ACME has a wide range of renewable energy technologies in its portfolio, and it is always expanding by increasing its capacity.Read More
The IPO, with a price band of ₹275 to ₹289 per share, raised ₹2,900 crore.Read More
Demand was driven by retail individual investors (RIIs), who subscribed for more than twice the amount set out for them.Read More
The IPO’s price range is set at ₹275 to ₹289 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2 per share.Read More
Prior to the IPO launch, the company raised ₹1,300.50 Crore from anchor investors on 5th November 2024, providing strong backing for the public offering.Read More
Investors can bid for 51 shares in a single lot and then in multiples of that price, which is set at Rs 275-289 per share.Read More
The company supplies electricity to buyers, including central and state-backed entities, with 85% of its operational capacity based in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.Read More
