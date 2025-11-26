iifl-logo

ACME Solar Wins 130 MW RTC Renewable Energy Project for Indian Railways

26 Nov 2025 , 12:53 PM

ACME Solar Holdings Limited (ACME Solar) has won the bid for 130 MW under the e-Reverse Auction conducted by REMC Limited (REMCL) as part of its 1000 MW Round-the-Clock (RTC) Renewable Energy project.

The company’s winning tariff was Rs 4.35 per unit, showcasing competitive pricing for high CUF (Capacity Utilization Factor) renewable power. The procurement is for direct supply to Indian Railways, which requires a consistent power profile throughout the day due to its unique operational load requirements.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) will be signed directly between the Indian Railways and winning bidders, with no intermediary involved.

ACME Solar’s bid demonstrates the ability of renewable energy systems co-located with solar, wind, and battery storage to provide firm, round-the-clock power at competitive rates.

The project requires supply of renewable energy complemented by dispatchable sources and/or Energy Storage Systems (ESS) from ISTS-connected projects to ensure uninterrupted 24×7 clean power.

The tender mandates a minimum annual availability of 75% for the first three contractual years post-commissioning and 85% thereafter, ensuring high reliability of supply.

To meet these requirements, ACME Solar will optimize the solar and battery installation capacity and integrate additional wind power as needed. The project commissioning timeline is 30 months from the signing of the PPA, supported by ACME’s availability of land and connectivity within its project portfolio.

This win underscores ACME Solar’s capability to deliver high-reliability renewable energy solutions tailored for critical infrastructure like Indian Railways, reinforcing the competitiveness of round-the-clock solar and hybrid renewable systems in India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

26 Nov 2025|12:53 PM
