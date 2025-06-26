ACME Solar Wins ₹550 Crore NHPC Tender for BESS Projects in Andhra Pradesh

ACME Solar Holdings has bagged its first standalone battery storage mandate, winning NHPC’s February 2025 tender for two grid-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in Andhra Pradesh. The combined capacity of the two projects is 275 MW / 550 MWh, with installations planned at Kuppam and Ghani.

At Kuppam, the company secured a 50 MW / 100 MWh project at a monthly tariff of ₹2.1 lakh per MW.

The larger Ghani project, sized at 225 MW / 450 MWh, was awarded at ₹2.22 lakh per MW per month.

Both projects are structured to deliver two full operational cycles of two hours daily, as per the bid specifications.

To support project viability, ACME Solar will be eligible for viability gap funding (VGF) capped at ₹27 lakh per MWh or 30% of the total project cost, whichever is lower. The subsidy is part of a broader government push to make grid-connected storage commercially viable and scalable.

This contract represents ACME’s entry into the standalone BESS segment, expanding its footprint beyond solar, wind, FDRE, and hybrid energy assets. It signals the company’s intent to play a deeper role in grid stability and dispatchable renewable power, especially as India moves toward 24/7 clean energy supply.

The tender was floated by NHPC to improve grid flexibility and energy storage infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, where renewable generation is expanding rapidly.

ACME Solar is among India’s leading renewable energy firms, with a total portfolio of 6,970 MW and 550 MWh across solar, wind, storage, FDRE, and hybrid assets. The company has an operational base of 2,890 MW, with another 4,080 MW and 550 MWh currently under development.

