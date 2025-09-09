ACME Solar expands BESS portfolio beyond 5 GWh with latest 2 GWh procurement

ACME Solar said on Monday it has placed an order for 2 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery energy storage systems (BESS) with Chuzhou Lishen New Energy Technology Co., routed through Posco International Corporation and China FAW Group Import and Export Co.

The order will be delivered in stages over the next six to ten months and deployed across ACME’s firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects as well as standalone BESS projects, expected to be commissioned in the next 12–18 months.

With this purchase, ACME Solar’s cumulative BESS procurement now exceeds 5 GWh, building on the 3.1 GWh order placed in July 2025. CEO Nikhil Dhingra said the move will ensure the timely availability of storage capacity, helping the company de-risk project timelines and speed up deliveries.

Lishen, China’s first lithium-ion battery research firm, has an annual capacity of 31 GWh. China FAW Group’s Import and Export arm, which partnered in the deal, is part of one of China’s largest state-owned automotive companies. ACME Solar Holdings has an operational portfolio of 2,890 MW, spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE, and hybrid renewable projects.

