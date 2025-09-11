ACME secures ₹3,892 crore SBI funding for 400 MW FRDE project in Rajasthan

ACME Venus Urja, a subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has tied up long-term project financing worth ₹3,892 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) to build a 400 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in Barmer, Rajasthan.

The financing, structured over a 19-year repayment period, marks ACME’s largest funding arrangement with SBI to date. It is also the first time the state-owned lender is backing one of ACME’s FDRE projects.

The project, contracted with NHPC at a tariff of ₹4.64 per unit, will integrate solar power with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to ensure reliable supply and improved dispatchability under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). “This project is a milestone not only for ACME but also for SBI’s clean energy financing journey,” the company said in a statement, highlighting the significance of the deal.

ACME Solar Holdings, one of India’s leading renewable energy players, has a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, hybrid and storage solutions, with an operational capacity of 2,890 MW. ACME Solar Holdings shares gained 2.53% trading at ₹310 at September 11, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST.

