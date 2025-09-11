iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ACME secures ₹3,892 crore SBI funding for 400 MW FRDE project in Rajasthan

11 Sep 2025 , 02:41 PM

ACME Venus Urja, a subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has tied up long-term project financing worth ₹3,892 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) to build a 400 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in Barmer, Rajasthan.

The financing, structured over a 19-year repayment period, marks ACME’s largest funding arrangement with SBI to date. It is also the first time the state-owned lender is backing one of ACME’s FDRE projects.

The project, contracted with NHPC at a tariff of ₹4.64 per unit, will integrate solar power with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to ensure reliable supply and improved dispatchability under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). “This project is a milestone not only for ACME but also for SBI’s clean energy financing journey,” the company said in a statement, highlighting the significance of the deal.

ACME Solar Holdings, one of India’s leading renewable energy players, has a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, hybrid and storage solutions, with an operational capacity of 2,890 MW. ACME Solar Holdings shares gained 2.53% trading at ₹310 at September 11, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • ACME Solar Holdings
  • ACME Venus Urja
  • business
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • market
  • markets
  • Rajasthan
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Inox Clean Energy subsidiary to acquire 640 MW wind-solar hybrid portfolio from Evergreen Group

Inox Clean Energy subsidiary to acquire 640 MW wind-solar hybrid portfolio from Evergreen Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|03:21 PM
Jupiter Wagons secures ₹113 Crore order from railways ministry

Jupiter Wagons secures ₹113 Crore order from railways ministry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|02:57 PM
ACME secures ₹3,892 crore SBI funding for 400 MW FRDE project in Rajasthan

ACME secures ₹3,892 crore SBI funding for 400 MW FRDE project in Rajasthan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|02:41 PM
Bajaj Allianz’s August GI premium stands at ₹2,063.22 Crore

Bajaj Allianz’s August GI premium stands at ₹2,063.22 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|02:35 PM
RVNL emerges lowest bidder for project worth ₹169.50 Crore

RVNL emerges lowest bidder for project worth ₹169.50 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|01:57 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.