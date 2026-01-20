ACME Solar Commissions Additional 12 MW Wind Power Capacity in Gujarat

ACME Solar Holdings Limited said on Monday, January 19, that it has commissioned an additional 12 MW of wind power capacity through its subsidiary ACME Eco Clean Energy Pvt Ltd at its wind project located in Surendranagar district of Gujarat.

Following the latest commissioning, the total operational capacity of the wind project has increased to 68 MW, out of the planned 100 MW capacity that is being developed in a phased manner.

The company stated that the wind power project has been financed by Power Finance Corporation and has been executed using ACME Solar’s in-house engineering, procurement and construction capabilities.

The project uses 4 MW wind turbine generators supplied by SANY, supporting higher generation efficiency and improved capacity utilisation. Power generated from the Surendranagar wind project will be sold under a long-term 25-year power purchase agreement signed between ACME Eco Clean Energy and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited.

The commissioning of the additional 12 MW capacity was carried out in the presence of officials from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited.

The company said the commissioning details have been formally recorded in the minutes of meeting, and the official commissioning certificate is expected to be issued shortly.

On the financial front, ACME Solar reported strong earnings growth for the second quarter of FY26. The company posted a consolidated EBITDA of ₹534 crore for Q2FY26, marking a year-on-year increase of 108 percent.

Profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹115 crore, registering a sharp 652 percent growth compared with the same period last year. The latest capacity addition strengthens ACME Solar’s renewable energy portfolio and supports its long-term expansion strategy in the wind power segment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com