ACME Solar Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.11.2024) Financial results for the period ended 30-Sep-2024 in Machine Readable form (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024)