SectorConstruction
Open₹155
Prev. Close₹156
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,693.44
Day's High₹169.5
Day's Low₹152.9
52 Week's High₹176.5
52 Week's Low₹134.9
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)717.72
P/E13.94
EPS11.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
11.28
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
26.22
Net Worth
37.5
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Vibhoar Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Rachita Agrawal
Independent Director
Golock Chandra Sahoo
Independent Director
Manisha Khandelwal
Independent Director
Rupal Dhiren Haria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharti Mundhra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ganesh Infraworld Ltd
Summary
Ganesh Infraworld Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of Ganesh International, pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated May 15, 2017 by Vibhoar Agrawal and Rachita Agrawa. The business of Ganesh International was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to Private Limited Company known as Ganesh Infraworld Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated February 13, 2024. Thereafter, the status of the Company was converted into Public Limited and name changed to Ganesh Infraworld Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 2024.Ganesh Infraworld are a construction company engaged in the business of providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services in infrastructure projects such as the construction of plants & warehouses, industrial civil projects, mechanical projects, buildings & factories, road construction, residential buildings, the balance of plant and components for power projects and water treatment projects.The Company started its business operations in West Bengal in year 2017 and expanded its operations in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana, Jharkhand, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh since then. Over a period of last three financial years, it has executed various projects including water distribution, electrical infrastructure, road infrastructure, and civil construction, in West Bengal, Ra
The Ganesh Infraworld Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹168 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesh Infraworld Ltd is ₹717.72 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ganesh Infraworld Ltd is 13.94 and 4.46 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesh Infraworld Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesh Infraworld Ltd is ₹134.9 and ₹176.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ganesh Infraworld Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 1.48%.
