Ganesh Infraworld Ltd Share Price

168
(7.69%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:42:40 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open155
  • Day's High169.5
  • 52 Wk High176.5
  • Prev. Close156
  • Day's Low152.9
  • 52 Wk Low 134.9
  • Turnover (lac)1,693.44
  • P/E13.94
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value0
  • EPS11.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)717.72
  • Div. Yield0
Ganesh Infraworld Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

155

Prev. Close

156

Turnover(Lac.)

1,693.44

Day's High

169.5

Day's Low

152.9

52 Week's High

176.5

52 Week's Low

134.9

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

717.72

P/E

13.94

EPS

11.19

Divi. Yield

0

Ganesh Infraworld Ltd Corporate Action

Ganesh Infraworld Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ganesh Infraworld Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:30 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Nov-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 81.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 81.84%

Non-Promoter- 18.15%

Institutions: 18.15%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ganesh Infraworld Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

11.28

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

26.22

Net Worth

37.5

Minority Interest

Ganesh Infraworld Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ganesh Infraworld Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Vibhoar Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Rachita Agrawal

Independent Director

Golock Chandra Sahoo

Independent Director

Manisha Khandelwal

Independent Director

Rupal Dhiren Haria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bharti Mundhra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ganesh Infraworld Ltd

Summary

Ganesh Infraworld Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of Ganesh International, pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated May 15, 2017 by Vibhoar Agrawal and Rachita Agrawa. The business of Ganesh International was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to Private Limited Company known as Ganesh Infraworld Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated February 13, 2024. Thereafter, the status of the Company was converted into Public Limited and name changed to Ganesh Infraworld Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 2024.Ganesh Infraworld are a construction company engaged in the business of providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services in infrastructure projects such as the construction of plants & warehouses, industrial civil projects, mechanical projects, buildings & factories, road construction, residential buildings, the balance of plant and components for power projects and water treatment projects.The Company started its business operations in West Bengal in year 2017 and expanded its operations in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana, Jharkhand, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh since then. Over a period of last three financial years, it has executed various projects including water distribution, electrical infrastructure, road infrastructure, and civil construction, in West Bengal, Ra
Company FAQs

What is the Ganesh Infraworld Ltd share price today?

The Ganesh Infraworld Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹168 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Infraworld Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesh Infraworld Ltd is ₹717.72 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganesh Infraworld Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganesh Infraworld Ltd is 13.94 and 4.46 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganesh Infraworld Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesh Infraworld Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesh Infraworld Ltd is ₹134.9 and ₹176.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ganesh Infraworld Ltd?

Ganesh Infraworld Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 1.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganesh Infraworld Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganesh Infraworld Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 81.84 %
Institutions - 18.16 %
Public - 0.00 %

