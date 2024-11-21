Ganesh Infraworld Ltd Summary

Ganesh Infraworld Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of Ganesh International, pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated May 15, 2017 by Vibhoar Agrawal and Rachita Agrawa. The business of Ganesh International was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to Private Limited Company known as Ganesh Infraworld Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated February 13, 2024. Thereafter, the status of the Company was converted into Public Limited and name changed to Ganesh Infraworld Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 2024.Ganesh Infraworld are a construction company engaged in the business of providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services in infrastructure projects such as the construction of plants & warehouses, industrial civil projects, mechanical projects, buildings & factories, road construction, residential buildings, the balance of plant and components for power projects and water treatment projects.The Company started its business operations in West Bengal in year 2017 and expanded its operations in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana, Jharkhand, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh since then. Over a period of last three financial years, it has executed various projects including water distribution, electrical infrastructure, road infrastructure, and civil construction, in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.Over the years, the Company executed several engineering projects as sub-contractor to some of the established and large engineering and construction companies in India. Further, the Company was made a contractor for several small and mid-sized clients in various engineering and civil construction projects viz., Magnum Ventures Limited, Raikela Iron Ore Mines, JD Cables Private Limited, Celica Motocorp Private Limited, Jain International Power Limited and Nirmala Developers, etc. The Company is planning an Initial Offer of upto 1,18,76,800 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs 5/- each through fresh issue.