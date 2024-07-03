Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹145
Prev. Close₹144.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹108.77
Day's High₹145.5
Day's Low₹138.21
52 Week's High₹204
52 Week's Low₹68.5
Book Value₹39.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,751.92
P/E25.14
EPS5.77
Divi. Yield0.95
GPT Infraprojects Ltd., the flagship of GPT Group, is engaged in civil and infrastructure projects and manufactures railway concrete sleepers.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.17
58.17
29.09
29.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
231.68
191.5
196.18
178.81
Net Worth
289.85
249.67
225.27
207.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
668.97
573.07
595.29
521.27
yoy growth (%)
16.73
-3.73
14.19
14.56
Raw materials
-231.82
-196.26
-153.49
-156.68
As % of sales
34.65
34.24
25.78
30.05
Employee costs
-36.28
-29.09
-34.5
-36.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
35.73
29.63
25.53
9.1
Depreciation
-14.5
-16.97
-17.99
-17.46
Tax paid
-11
-9.05
-8.51
-0.71
Working capital
36.1
52.35
29.08
17.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.73
-3.73
14.19
14.56
Op profit growth
8.82
-3.23
69.61
-22.23
EBIT growth
8.6
3.84
33.01
-16.22
Net profit growth
20.18
20.84
102.92
-51.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,018.28
809.15
674.52
609.24
618.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,018.28
809.15
674.52
609.24
618.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.6
4.59
3.84
6
4.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
D P Tantia
Managing Director
S G Tantia
Executive Director & CFO
Atul Tantia
Independent Director
Sunil Patwari
Independent Director
Mamta Binani
Director & COO
Vaibhav Tantia
Independent Director
Shankar Jyoti Deb
Independent Director
Kasi Prasad Khandelwal
Reports by GPT Infraprojects Ltd
Summary
The flagship company of the GPT Group is GPT Infraprojects. On one hand, the Company carries out civil and infrastructure projects and on the other, manufactures railway concrete sleepers. The Company, deepened its specialisation in infrastructure projects related to railways, roads, power and industrial sectors. The Companys concrete sleeper operations are spread across four countries - India, South Africa, Namibia and Ghana. The Company services the needs of some of the most prominent government companies, emphasising its role as a responsible national builder.GPT Infraprojects Limited, the flagship company of the GPT Group was incorporated in July, 1980 and renamed to reflect the core areas of operation of the Company in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, after the merger of Tantia Concrete Products Limited and GPT Infrastructures Private Limited. Following the merger, the combined entity had stronger project execution capabilities, a healthy financial base, and enviable growth prospects across all areas of operation. The Company presently operates primarily from two divisions - the Sleeper Division and the Infrastructure Division. The Companys capabilities comprise the construction of over-bridges, flyovers and under-bridges, among other infrastructure segments; it recently extended into the construction of roads, widening its service portfolio and addressing a growing national requirement. It is one of Indias only concrete sleeper manufacturers to have
The GPT Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹138.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GPT Infraprojects Ltd is ₹1751.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GPT Infraprojects Ltd is 25.14 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GPT Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GPT Infraprojects Ltd is ₹68.5 and ₹204 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GPT Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.18%, 3 Years at 90.35%, 1 Year at 80.69%, 6 Month at -1.72%, 3 Month at -3.23% and 1 Month at -0.66%.
