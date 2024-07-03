iifl-logo-icon 1
GPT Infraprojects Ltd Share Price

138.64
(-4.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:50 AM

  • Open145
  • Day's High145.5
  • 52 Wk High204
  • Prev. Close144.91
  • Day's Low138.21
  • 52 Wk Low 68.5
  • Turnover (lac)108.77
  • P/E25.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.89
  • EPS5.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,751.92
  • Div. Yield0.95
No Records Found

GPT Infraprojects Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 26 Nov, 2024

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

GPT Infraprojects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GPT Infraprojects Secures ₹204 Crore Railway Contract

GPT Infraprojects Secures ₹204 Crore Railway Contract

18 Sep 2024|03:43 PM

GPT Infraprojects Ltd., the flagship of GPT Group, is engaged in civil and infrastructure projects and manufactures railway concrete sleepers.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:51 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.05%

Non-Promoter- 12.82%

Institutions: 12.82%

Non-Institutions: 18.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GPT Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

58.17

58.17

29.09

29.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

231.68

191.5

196.18

178.81

Net Worth

289.85

249.67

225.27

207.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

668.97

573.07

595.29

521.27

yoy growth (%)

16.73

-3.73

14.19

14.56

Raw materials

-231.82

-196.26

-153.49

-156.68

As % of sales

34.65

34.24

25.78

30.05

Employee costs

-36.28

-29.09

-34.5

-36.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

35.73

29.63

25.53

9.1

Depreciation

-14.5

-16.97

-17.99

-17.46

Tax paid

-11

-9.05

-8.51

-0.71

Working capital

36.1

52.35

29.08

17.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.73

-3.73

14.19

14.56

Op profit growth

8.82

-3.23

69.61

-22.23

EBIT growth

8.6

3.84

33.01

-16.22

Net profit growth

20.18

20.84

102.92

-51.62

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,018.28

809.15

674.52

609.24

618.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,018.28

809.15

674.52

609.24

618.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.6

4.59

3.84

6

4.7

GPT Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GPT Infraprojects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

D P Tantia

Managing Director

S G Tantia

Executive Director & CFO

Atul Tantia

Independent Director

Sunil Patwari

Independent Director

Mamta Binani

Director & COO

Vaibhav Tantia

Independent Director

Shankar Jyoti Deb

Independent Director

Kasi Prasad Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GPT Infraprojects Ltd

Summary

The flagship company of the GPT Group is GPT Infraprojects. On one hand, the Company carries out civil and infrastructure projects and on the other, manufactures railway concrete sleepers. The Company, deepened its specialisation in infrastructure projects related to railways, roads, power and industrial sectors. The Companys concrete sleeper operations are spread across four countries - India, South Africa, Namibia and Ghana. The Company services the needs of some of the most prominent government companies, emphasising its role as a responsible national builder.GPT Infraprojects Limited, the flagship company of the GPT Group was incorporated in July, 1980 and renamed to reflect the core areas of operation of the Company in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, after the merger of Tantia Concrete Products Limited and GPT Infrastructures Private Limited. Following the merger, the combined entity had stronger project execution capabilities, a healthy financial base, and enviable growth prospects across all areas of operation. The Company presently operates primarily from two divisions - the Sleeper Division and the Infrastructure Division. The Companys capabilities comprise the construction of over-bridges, flyovers and under-bridges, among other infrastructure segments; it recently extended into the construction of roads, widening its service portfolio and addressing a growing national requirement. It is one of Indias only concrete sleeper manufacturers to have
Company FAQs

What is the GPT Infraprojects Ltd share price today?

The GPT Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹138.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of GPT Infraprojects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GPT Infraprojects Ltd is ₹1751.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GPT Infraprojects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GPT Infraprojects Ltd is 25.14 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GPT Infraprojects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GPT Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GPT Infraprojects Ltd is ₹68.5 and ₹204 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GPT Infraprojects Ltd?

GPT Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.18%, 3 Years at 90.35%, 1 Year at 80.69%, 6 Month at -1.72%, 3 Month at -3.23% and 1 Month at -0.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GPT Infraprojects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GPT Infraprojects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.05 %
Institutions - 12.82 %
Public - 18.13 %

