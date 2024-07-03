Summary

The flagship company of the GPT Group is GPT Infraprojects. On one hand, the Company carries out civil and infrastructure projects and on the other, manufactures railway concrete sleepers. The Company, deepened its specialisation in infrastructure projects related to railways, roads, power and industrial sectors. The Companys concrete sleeper operations are spread across four countries - India, South Africa, Namibia and Ghana. The Company services the needs of some of the most prominent government companies, emphasising its role as a responsible national builder.GPT Infraprojects Limited, the flagship company of the GPT Group was incorporated in July, 1980 and renamed to reflect the core areas of operation of the Company in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, after the merger of Tantia Concrete Products Limited and GPT Infrastructures Private Limited. Following the merger, the combined entity had stronger project execution capabilities, a healthy financial base, and enviable growth prospects across all areas of operation. The Company presently operates primarily from two divisions - the Sleeper Division and the Infrastructure Division. The Companys capabilities comprise the construction of over-bridges, flyovers and under-bridges, among other infrastructure segments; it recently extended into the construction of roads, widening its service portfolio and addressing a growing national requirement. It is one of Indias only concrete sleeper manufacturers to have

Read More