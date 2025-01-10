To the Members of GPT Infraprojects Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of GPT Infraprojects Limited ("the Company"), which includes its joint operations, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of report of other auditors (including joint auditor, Agarwal Lodha & Co.) on separate financial statements and other financial information of thirty (30) joint operations, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 34(B) of the audited standalone financial statements in regard to the ongoing arbitration proceedings on a completed project initiated by the Companys Joint operation with one of its customers. This dispute has led to uncertainty on the recovery of the Companys share of unbilled revenue, trade receivables and other assets aggregating to H 662.58 lacs with regards to the Project. Since the matter is currently sub judice, no reliable estimates can be made in the said matter. Accordingly, no provision has been provided in the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below for key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1. Revenue recognition – Construction Contracts (Refer to Note 42 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures in respect of this area included: 1. Evaluated the accounting policy for revenue recognition of the Company and assessed compliance of the policy in terms of principles enunciated under Ind AS 115. Revenue recognition involves usage of percentage of completion ("POC") method as per the input method prescribed under Ind AS 115 - Revenue from contracts with customers ("Ind AS 115") where performance obligations are satisfied over time. It is determined based on proportion of contract costs incurred to date compared to estimated total contract costs till completion, which involves following factors: 2. Verified controls over revenue recognition with specific focus on determination of progress of completion, recording of costs incurred and estimation of total project cost. 3. Inspected the underlying customer contracts, verified costs incurred with estimated total project costs to identify significant variations and assess whether those variations have been considered in estimating the total project costs and consequential determination of stage of completion. i. there is an inherent estimation uncertainty relating to determination of the progress of each contract, cost incurred till date and around the estimation of total future cost to complete the remaining performance obligation on the contract, given the customized nature of the contracts. ii. The estimation of total cost to complete the contract involves significant judgement throughout the period of contract and is subject to revision as the contract progresses based on latest available information and also involves critical estimates to make provision for onerous contract, if any. 4. Verified the managements evaluation process to recognize revenue over a period of time, status of completion for projects and total cost estimates. 5. Evaluated the contracts to determine the level of provisioning required for loss making contracts/ onerous obligations, if any. iii. Identification of contractual obligations in respect of Companys rights to receive payments for performance completed till date. 6. Assessed the disclosures made by management is in compliance of Ind AS 115. iv. Estimation of period of recovery of receivables, consequential revised contract price, price escalations. In view of the above and considering the materiality of the amounts involved and the significance of degree of the judgement and estimation uncertainty, this has been identified as a key audit matter. 2. Recoverability of contract assets comprising unbilled revenue accrued on construction contracts, accrued unbilled price variations. Our audit procedures in respect of this area included: 1. Read the underlying construction contracts. 2. Verified on a sample basis the computation of unbilled revenue accrued on construction contracts and accrued unbilled price variations. (Refer to Note 34(B) and 42 of the Standalone Financial Statements) As of March 31, 2024, the value of contract assets aggregated H 27,977.78 lacs which amounts to around 40% of the total assets of the Company. 3. Verified on a sample basis subsequent invoicing by the Company and collections from customers to identify if there were any indicators of impairment of the contract assets. Accrual of unbilled revenue involves significant judgements including determination of total contract costs including expected cost to complete the project and percentage of completion of the respective construction contracts of the Company. The recoverability of the same is mainly based on certification of the work done by the customers as per the specific requirements of the contracts. 4. In respect of material contract balances, inspected relevant contracts and correspondence with the customers. 5. Verified managements control for evaluation of recoverability of assets. The unbilled price variations are accrued as per the relevant escalation index of material and labour on specific contracts on the basis of amount of expenditure incurred by the Company during the period, under subject to approval from the customer. 6. Verified that the adequate disclosure has been made in respect of revenue from contracts with customers, contract assets (unbilled revenue) etc in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 - ‘Revenue from contracts with customer. We have considered recoverability of the contract assets as a key audit matter as it involves key managements estimates and judgements of the percentage completion of the contract, estimated total project cost and compliance with the key contractual terms over the contract period.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the corporate information, Chairmans statement, Directors report, Management discussion and analysis and report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the

Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Matter a. We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information of twenty seven (27) joint operations included in the standalone financial statements of the Company, whose financial statements and other financial information reflect Companys share of total assets of H

5,585.16 lacs as at March 31, 2024, Companys share of total revenue of H 12,924.03 lacs, Companys share of total net profit after tax of H 677.01 lacs, and Companys share of total comprehensive income of H 677.01 lacs for the period from April 01, 2023 to March 31,2024 and Companys net cash flows of H(26.61) lacs for the year ended March 31,2024 as considered in the financial statements of these joint operations. The financial statements and other financial information of these joint operations have been audited by other auditors (including one of the joint auditors of the Company, Agarwal Lodha & Co.) whose reports have been furnished to us and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these joint operations, is based solely on the report of such auditors.

b. We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information of three (3) joint operations included in the standalone financial statements of the Company, whose financial statements and other financial information reflect Companys share of total assets of H 389.33 lacs as at March 31, 2024, Companys share of total revenue of H

2,108.66 lacs, Companys share of total net profit after tax of H 127.85 lacs, and Companys share of total comprehensive income of H 127.85 lacs for the period from April 01, 2023 to March 31,2024 and Companys net cash flows of H 38.45 lacs for the year ended March 31,2024 as considered in the financial statements of these joint operations. The financial statements and other financial information of these joint operations have been certified by the management whose reports have been furnished to us. According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, these financial informations are not material to the Company.

c. Figures for the year ended March 31, 2023 have been audited by M S K A and Associates, Chartered Accountants and S N Khetan & Associates, Chartered Accountants.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 34(A) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. 1. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note 49(iv) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note 49(v) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GPT INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements and other financial information of the jointly controlled operations to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of financial information of such entities included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GPT INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024.

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report] i. a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets were physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. a. The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H 5 crores in aggregate from Banks/ financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, quarterly returns / statements filed with such Banks/ financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. a. According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans and stood guarantee to its subsidiaries.

A. The details of such loans and guarantee to subsidiaries are as follows:

Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year GPT Concrete Products Nil Nil South Africa (Pty) Limited RMS GPT Ghana Limited Nil 207.52 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases GPT Concrete Products 558.43 459.18 South Africa (Pty) Limited RMS GPT Ghana Limited Nil 207.52

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the guarantees provided and terms and conditions in relation to grant of all loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. The loans are repayable on demand. During the year, the Company has not demanded such loans or interest. Accordingly, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular (Refer reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) below).

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date as the loans are repayable on demand and the Company has not demanded such loans.

e. According to the information explanation provided to us, the loans granted has not fallen due by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

f. According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand. The details of the same are as follows:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans repayable on demand GPT Concrete Products South Africa (Pty) Limited 459.18 Nil 459.18 RMS GPT Ghana Limited 207.52 Nil 207.52 Total 667.70 Nil 667.70 Percentage of loans to the total Loans GPT Concrete Products South Africa (Pty) Limited 66.01% Nil 66.01% RMS GPT Ghana Limited 29.83% Nil 29.83%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Paid J Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act & Finance Act Central Excise and service tax Demand H1.82 Lakhs 2008-09 Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise (Appeal). West Bengal Central sales Tax Act Various disallowances of Labour and Supervision charges, payment to sub- contractor, disallowance of Input Tax H 55.89 Lakhs 2010-11, 2012-13 West Bengal Commercial Tax Appellate & Revisional Credit due to mismatch in purchase / sales and works contract tax from taxable contractual Transfer price Board and Appellate Forum CD-II West Bengal Value Various disallowances of Labour and H1124.66 Lakhs 2009-10, 2010-11, West Bengal Added Tax Act Supervision charges, payment to sub- 2012-13, 2013-14, Commercial Tax contractor, disallowance of Input Tax 2015-16 Appellate & Revisional Credit due to mismatch in purchase / sales and works contract tax from taxable contractual Transfer price Board and Appellate Forum CD-II Service Tax (Finance Act, 1994) Service tax demand on works contract executed H204.30 Lakhs October 2012 to June 2015 Customs, excise and service tax Appellate Tribunal Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Demand for excess claim of input tax credit H43.20 Lakhs 2018-19, April 19 to June 19 Commissioner Appeal, Dumka, Jharkhand

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. a. In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xi. a. Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

b. Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. c. The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have more than one Core Investment Company as a part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GPT INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of GPT Infraprojects Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of GPT Infraprojects Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Other Matter

Our aforesaid report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements insofar as it relates to the Company does not include the reports of the thirty (30) joint operations, as the said reporting on Internal Financial Control is not applicable to the said joint operations.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.