|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|1
|10
|Interim 1
|Outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 12, 2024. Declaration of First Interim Dividend @ 10 % (Re. 1.00 per equity share) for the Financial Year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|30 May 2024
|30 May 2024
|1
|10
|Interim 3
|Please find enclosed herewith the intimation of Record date which has been fixed as Thursday , May 30, 2024 for the purpose of Interim dividend i.e 10% (Re. 1 per share)
|Dividend
|30 Jan 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|1
|10
|Interim 2
|Please find enclosed herewith the intimation for the declaration of second interim dividend and record date Pursuant to Regulation 42 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., January 30, 2024, have declared second Interim Dividend at the rate of 10% (Re 1 per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs. 10/- each) of the Company, for the financial year 2023-24. The Company is expecting to pay the interim dividend to the shareholders on or before February 28, 2024.
GPT Infraprojects Ltd., the flagship of GPT Group, is engaged in civil and infrastructure projects and manufactures railway concrete sleepers.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
