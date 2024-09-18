iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GPT Infraprojects Ltd Dividend

134.58
(-0.32%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:21 PM

GPT Infraproject CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend12 Nov 202426 Nov 202426 Nov 2024110Interim 1
Outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 12, 2024. Declaration of First Interim Dividend @ 10 % (Re. 1.00 per equity share) for the Financial Year 2024-25.
Dividend17 May 202430 May 202430 May 2024110Interim 3
Please find enclosed herewith the intimation of Record date which has been fixed as Thursday , May 30, 2024 for the purpose of Interim dividend i.e 10% (Re. 1 per share)
Dividend30 Jan 20249 Feb 20249 Feb 2024110Interim 2
Please find enclosed herewith the intimation for the declaration of second interim dividend and record date Pursuant to Regulation 42 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., January 30, 2024, have declared second Interim Dividend at the rate of 10% (Re 1 per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs. 10/- each) of the Company, for the financial year 2023-24. The Company is expecting to pay the interim dividend to the shareholders on or before February 28, 2024.

GPT Infraproject: Related News

GPT Infraprojects Secures ₹204 Crore Railway Contract

GPT Infraprojects Secures ₹204 Crore Railway Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|03:43 PM

GPT Infraprojects Ltd., the flagship of GPT Group, is engaged in civil and infrastructure projects and manufactures railway concrete sleepers.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GPT Infraprojects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.