Please find enclosed herewith the intimation for the declaration of second interim dividend and record date Pursuant to Regulation 42 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., January 30, 2024, have declared second Interim Dividend at the rate of 10% (Re 1 per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs. 10/- each) of the Company, for the financial year 2023-24. The Company is expecting to pay the interim dividend to the shareholders on or before February 28, 2024.