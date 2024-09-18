GPT Infraprojects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.17
58.17
29.09
29.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
231.68
191.5
196.18
178.81
Net Worth
289.85
249.67
225.27
207.9
Minority Interest
Debt
189.96
245.81
252.54
258.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.24
3.64
4.31
5.42
Total Liabilities
484.05
499.12
482.12
471.66
Fixed Assets
76.62
80.39
77.45
73.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
72.56
68.66
38.83
40.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.37
2.71
2.78
8.29
Networking Capital
307.63
322.34
343.2
328.63
Inventories
108.29
94.35
81.56
67.13
Inventory Days
44.5
42.75
Sundry Debtors
67.05
33.73
59.16
76.68
Debtor Days
32.27
48.83
Other Current Assets
350.15
431.2
394.24
384.15
Sundry Creditors
-157.52
-167.67
-116.82
-129.55
Creditor Days
63.73
82.51
Other Current Liabilities
-60.34
-69.27
-74.94
-69.78
Cash
24.89
25.01
19.87
20.65
Total Assets
484.07
499.11
482.13
471.64
GPT Infraprojects Ltd., the flagship of GPT Group, is engaged in civil and infrastructure projects and manufactures railway concrete sleepers.Read More
