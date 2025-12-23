iifl-logo

GPT Infraprojects secures ₹670 Crore road project

23 Dec 2025 , 11:49 AM

GPT Infraprojects Limited announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a new project awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The aggregate value of the contract is ₹670 Crore. This order strengthens the company’s order book in the highways segment.

At around 10.34 AM, GPT Infraprojects was trading 3.08% higher at ₹111.65, against the previous close of ₹108.32 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹116.60, and ₹111.65, respectively.

The company further informed that this order has been bagged by a consortium between GPT Infraprojects and ISCPPL. The bid was submitted in the name of GPT-ISCPPL (Consortium).

As part of the project, the company will construct a four-lane elevated road in Jodhpur, Rajasthan from Mahamandir to Akhaliya Chouraha.

The company also disclosed that it will execute the project under the hybrid annuity model (HAM).

This development comes after the company has recently announced securing a new order. On December 18, 2025, the company informed that it received a new contract worth ₹1,804.48 Crore. This order was granted by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The stated project was for construction of a flyover along LBS Marg.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

