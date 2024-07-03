iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GPT Infraprojects Ltd Annually Results

138.08
(-2.84%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:04:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,018.28

809.15

674.52

609.24

618.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,018.28

809.15

674.52

609.24

618.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.6

4.59

3.84

6

4.7

Total Income

1,024.88

813.73

678.36

615.24

622.71

Total Expenditure

897.24

721.66

590.44

523.9

538.77

PBIDT

127.64

92.07

87.92

91.34

83.94

Interest

32.73

37.42

38.99

39.27

41.37

PBDT

94.92

54.65

48.93

52.07

42.57

Depreciation

15.8

18.69

20.31

22.28

23.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

20.6

12.7

6.59

9.36

8.26

Deferred Tax

2

-5.26

2.68

0.61

-2.42

Reported Profit After Tax

56.52

28.53

19.35

19.81

13.02

Minority Interest After NP

-2.21

-1.63

-1.4

0.26

-2.21

Net Profit after Minority Interest

57.84

31.4

24.34

20.22

15.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

57.84

31.4

24.34

20.22

15.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.97

5.4

8.37

6.95

5.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

30

25

30

25

15

Equity

58.17

58.17

29.09

29.09

29.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.53

11.37

13.03

14.99

13.58

PBDTM(%)

9.32

6.75

7.25

8.54

6.88

PATM(%)

5.55

3.52

2.86

3.25

2.1

GPT Infraproject: Related NEWS

GPT Infraprojects Secures ₹204 Crore Railway Contract

GPT Infraprojects Secures ₹204 Crore Railway Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|03:43 PM

GPT Infraprojects Ltd., the flagship of GPT Group, is engaged in civil and infrastructure projects and manufactures railway concrete sleepers.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GPT Infraprojects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.