GPT Infraprojects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

668.97

573.07

595.29

521.27

yoy growth (%)

16.73

-3.73

14.19

14.56

Raw materials

-231.82

-196.26

-153.49

-156.68

As % of sales

34.65

34.24

25.78

30.05

Employee costs

-36.28

-29.09

-34.5

-36.95

As % of sales

5.42

5.07

5.79

7.08

Other costs

-317.94

-271.52

-328.56

-281.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.52

47.37

55.19

53.94

Operating profit

82.91

76.19

78.73

46.42

OPM

12.39

13.29

13.22

8.9

Depreciation

-14.5

-16.97

-17.99

-17.46

Interest expense

-38.25

-38.49

-40.06

-40.21

Other income

5.58

8.91

4.86

20.36

Profit before tax

35.73

29.63

25.53

9.1

Taxes

-11

-9.05

-8.51

-0.71

Tax rate

-30.8

-30.57

-33.34

-7.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.72

20.57

17.02

8.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

24.72

20.57

17.02

8.38

yoy growth (%)

20.18

20.84

102.92

-51.62

NPM

3.69

3.58

2.85

1.6

GPT Infraproject : related Articles

GPT Infraprojects Secures ₹204 Crore Railway Contract

GPT Infraprojects Secures ₹204 Crore Railway Contract

18 Sep 2024|03:43 PM

GPT Infraprojects Ltd., the flagship of GPT Group, is engaged in civil and infrastructure projects and manufactures railway concrete sleepers.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Read More

