|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2025
|15 Jan 2025
|Please find the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e January 15, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|GPT INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024; 2. the declaration of Interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any on the equity share capital of the company Outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 12, 2024. Declaration of First Interim Dividend @ 10 % (Re. 1.00 per equity share) for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|GPT INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. July 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|GPT INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of equity shares or other securities including through preferential issue qualified institutional placement rights issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof subject to such statutory/ regulatory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders of the Company as applicable Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|GPT INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 2. recommendation of interim dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 3. proposal to consider issue of Bonus Shares. Please find enclosed herewith the intimation of Record date which has been fixed as Thursday , May 30, 2024 for the purpose of Interim dividend i.e 10% (Re. 1 per share) Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e May 17, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|GPT INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday January 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the intimation for the declaration of second interim dividend and record date Please find the outcome of Board Meeting enclosed herewith Please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Unaudited Financial results along with Limited Review report for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024) Please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Unaudited Financial results along with Limited Review report for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
GPT Infraprojects Ltd., the flagship of GPT Group, is engaged in civil and infrastructure projects and manufactures railway concrete sleepers.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
