|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|21 Jun 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|1:1
|1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, GPT INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GPT INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED (533761) RECORD DATE 03.07.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus equity share of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing equity share of Rs.10/-each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 03/07/2024 DR- 665/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.06.2024)
GPT Infraprojects Ltd., the flagship of GPT Group, is engaged in civil and infrastructure projects and manufactures railway concrete sleepers.Read More
