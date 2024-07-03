GPT Infraprojects Ltd Summary

The flagship company of the GPT Group is GPT Infraprojects. On one hand, the Company carries out civil and infrastructure projects and on the other, manufactures railway concrete sleepers. The Company, deepened its specialisation in infrastructure projects related to railways, roads, power and industrial sectors. The Companys concrete sleeper operations are spread across four countries - India, South Africa, Namibia and Ghana. The Company services the needs of some of the most prominent government companies, emphasising its role as a responsible national builder.GPT Infraprojects Limited, the flagship company of the GPT Group was incorporated in July, 1980 and renamed to reflect the core areas of operation of the Company in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, after the merger of Tantia Concrete Products Limited and GPT Infrastructures Private Limited. Following the merger, the combined entity had stronger project execution capabilities, a healthy financial base, and enviable growth prospects across all areas of operation. The Company presently operates primarily from two divisions - the Sleeper Division and the Infrastructure Division. The Companys capabilities comprise the construction of over-bridges, flyovers and under-bridges, among other infrastructure segments; it recently extended into the construction of roads, widening its service portfolio and addressing a growing national requirement. It is one of Indias only concrete sleeper manufacturers to have multiple manufacturing locations both domestically and internationally like South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Ghana.In 2004, the Company ventured into infrastructure construction from Railways and other government agencies. In 2009, it completed emergency rehabilitation bridge for S.E. Railways 21 days ahead of schedule, commenced commercial production in South Africa. In 2010, the Company got into a private equity investment from Nine Rivers Capital Limited and a partnership with TransNamib Holdings, Govt. of Namibia, for the establishment of a sleeper plant in Namibia. It thereafter, ventured into road construction with a BOT order from NHA. In 2014, the manufacturing capacity at Ladysmith (South Africa) doubled to 450,000 units per annum. The Company widened its footprint to Western India through construction projects in Mumbai in 2021. It commenced setting up a production facility in Ghana for Concrete Sleepers in 2023.