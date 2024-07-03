SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹78.38
Prev. Close₹77.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.66
Day's High₹78.38
Day's Low₹74.32
52 Week's High₹153.9
52 Week's Low₹70.75
Book Value₹64.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)179.13
P/E136.05
EPS0.57
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.31
21.31
25.73
13.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
108.32
109.41
67.85
47.96
Net Worth
129.63
130.72
93.58
61.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
170.66
233.11
61.68
60.26
yoy growth (%)
-26.79
277.92
2.34
13.75
Raw materials
-37.04
-66.37
-43.02
-20.14
As % of sales
21.7
28.47
69.75
33.42
Employee costs
-5.84
-5.43
-2.3
-1.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.01
8.83
0.1
0.21
Depreciation
-1.31
-0.73
-0.97
-1.42
Tax paid
1.07
-1.91
1.14
-0.17
Working capital
-10.26
19.84
-9.5
6.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.79
277.92
2.34
13.75
Op profit growth
-34.93
-165.98
-2,235.47
-774.43
EBIT growth
-36.79
669.47
539.73
-120.76
Net profit growth
-26.41
455.13
3,515.07
-95.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
89.35
143.66
181.01
195.83
276.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
89.35
143.66
181.01
195.83
276.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.44
6.68
1.06
1.33
0.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CFO & Company Secretary
Shivatosh Chakraborty
Chairperson
Regina Sinha
Executive Director
Amit Shah
Independent Director
Ramesh Chander Gupta
Independent Director
Kishan Kumar Kinra
Managing Director
Dilip Verghese
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jerry Varghese
Independent Director
Kishanrao Marutirao Godbole
Summary
Tarmat Ltd was originally incorporated in 1986 in the name of Jerry Varghese Constructions Private Limited. The name of Company was changed to Tarmat Infrastructural & Engineering Private Limited on September 12, 1994 and thereafter to Roman Tarmat Private Limited on October 17, 2005. The Company got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited on December 2, 2005 and the name of the Company was changed to Roman Tarmat Limited and further to Tarmat Limited in September, 2012.The Company is specialized in construction of Airfield and National/State Highways all over India. It is currently executing various Runway, Parking Bays, Taxi Track related work at Mumbai, Cochin, Trichy and Tuticorn Airport, and it is also executing National Highway work at Mizoram and Jammu. The Company is in the business of creating infrastructure of various kinds and carries out Civil Engineering works of large magnitude and of diversified nature including Highways, Airside Works, Pavement, Roads and Civil Works etc. The company is headquartered at Mumbai with operations spread across the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Mizoram, Gujarat and Delhi.The company has started its operations by taking up road works for Government Departments like Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the year 1988, the company has bagged first major contract for construction of roads/ bituminous flexible
The Tarmat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tarmat Ltd is ₹179.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tarmat Ltd is 136.05 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tarmat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tarmat Ltd is ₹70.75 and ₹153.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tarmat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.26%, 3 Years at 2.58%, 1 Year at -17.27%, 6 Month at 5.33%, 3 Month at -5.77% and 1 Month at 2.56%.
