Summary

Tarmat Ltd was originally incorporated in 1986 in the name of Jerry Varghese Constructions Private Limited. The name of Company was changed to Tarmat Infrastructural & Engineering Private Limited on September 12, 1994 and thereafter to Roman Tarmat Private Limited on October 17, 2005. The Company got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited on December 2, 2005 and the name of the Company was changed to Roman Tarmat Limited and further to Tarmat Limited in September, 2012.The Company is specialized in construction of Airfield and National/State Highways all over India. It is currently executing various Runway, Parking Bays, Taxi Track related work at Mumbai, Cochin, Trichy and Tuticorn Airport, and it is also executing National Highway work at Mizoram and Jammu. The Company is in the business of creating infrastructure of various kinds and carries out Civil Engineering works of large magnitude and of diversified nature including Highways, Airside Works, Pavement, Roads and Civil Works etc. The company is headquartered at Mumbai with operations spread across the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Mizoram, Gujarat and Delhi.The company has started its operations by taking up road works for Government Departments like Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the year 1988, the company has bagged first major contract for construction of roads/ bituminous flexible

