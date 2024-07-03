iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarmat Ltd Share Price

75.22
(-3.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open78.38
  • Day's High78.38
  • 52 Wk High153.9
  • Prev. Close77.6
  • Day's Low74.32
  • 52 Wk Low 70.75
  • Turnover (lac)12.66
  • P/E136.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.78
  • EPS0.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)179.13
  • Div. Yield0
Tarmat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Tarmat Ltd Corporate Action

15 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Tarmat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tarmat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:49 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.78%

Non-Promoter- 2.53%

Institutions: 2.52%

Non-Institutions: 67.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tarmat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.31

21.31

25.73

13.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

108.32

109.41

67.85

47.96

Net Worth

129.63

130.72

93.58

61.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

170.66

233.11

61.68

60.26

yoy growth (%)

-26.79

277.92

2.34

13.75

Raw materials

-37.04

-66.37

-43.02

-20.14

As % of sales

21.7

28.47

69.75

33.42

Employee costs

-5.84

-5.43

-2.3

-1.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.01

8.83

0.1

0.21

Depreciation

-1.31

-0.73

-0.97

-1.42

Tax paid

1.07

-1.91

1.14

-0.17

Working capital

-10.26

19.84

-9.5

6.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.79

277.92

2.34

13.75

Op profit growth

-34.93

-165.98

-2,235.47

-774.43

EBIT growth

-36.79

669.47

539.73

-120.76

Net profit growth

-26.41

455.13

3,515.07

-95.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

89.35

143.66

181.01

195.83

276.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

89.35

143.66

181.01

195.83

276.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.44

6.68

1.06

1.33

0.88

Tarmat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tarmat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CFO & Company Secretary

Shivatosh Chakraborty

Chairperson

Regina Sinha

Executive Director

Amit Shah

Independent Director

Ramesh Chander Gupta

Independent Director

Kishan Kumar Kinra

Managing Director

Dilip Verghese

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jerry Varghese

Independent Director

Kishanrao Marutirao Godbole

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tarmat Ltd

Summary

Tarmat Ltd was originally incorporated in 1986 in the name of Jerry Varghese Constructions Private Limited. The name of Company was changed to Tarmat Infrastructural & Engineering Private Limited on September 12, 1994 and thereafter to Roman Tarmat Private Limited on October 17, 2005. The Company got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited on December 2, 2005 and the name of the Company was changed to Roman Tarmat Limited and further to Tarmat Limited in September, 2012.The Company is specialized in construction of Airfield and National/State Highways all over India. It is currently executing various Runway, Parking Bays, Taxi Track related work at Mumbai, Cochin, Trichy and Tuticorn Airport, and it is also executing National Highway work at Mizoram and Jammu. The Company is in the business of creating infrastructure of various kinds and carries out Civil Engineering works of large magnitude and of diversified nature including Highways, Airside Works, Pavement, Roads and Civil Works etc. The company is headquartered at Mumbai with operations spread across the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Mizoram, Gujarat and Delhi.The company has started its operations by taking up road works for Government Departments like Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the year 1988, the company has bagged first major contract for construction of roads/ bituminous flexible
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tarmat Ltd share price today?

The Tarmat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tarmat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tarmat Ltd is ₹179.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tarmat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tarmat Ltd is 136.05 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tarmat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tarmat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tarmat Ltd is ₹70.75 and ₹153.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tarmat Ltd?

Tarmat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.26%, 3 Years at 2.58%, 1 Year at -17.27%, 6 Month at 5.33%, 3 Month at -5.77% and 1 Month at 2.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tarmat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tarmat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.78 %
Institutions - 2.53 %
Public - 67.69 %

