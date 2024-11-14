Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday January 09, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of equity shares on conversion of 250000 warrants into 250000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 95/- each (including a premium of Rs. 85/- each), to Non-Promoters/Public Category, on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 1,78,12,500/- (Rupees One Crore seventy eight lakhs twelve thousand five hundred Only) at the rate of Rs. 71.25 (Rupees Seventy-One and Twenty-Five Paise only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottee pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and list of allottees is enclosed as Annexure I.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

TARMAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 interalia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Further please take note that vide letter dated September 26 2024 we have informed you about the closure of Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company by all designated persons and their immediate relatives from October 01 2024 till 48 (Forty-Eight) hours after the conclusion of the above-mentioned Board Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR.......uNAUDITED sTANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCAIL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2024.......RESULTS ENCLOSED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), it is to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has appointed Dr. Kishanrao Marutirao Godbole, as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive and Independent Director for a first term of five (5) consecutive years w.e.f. September 05, 2024 to September 04, 2029 and recommended to the members of the Company to regularise his appointment as Director in the category of Non-Executive and Independent Director, in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Accordingly, Board has also approved the revised Directors Report with Annexure and Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company, etc.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

TARMAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 interalia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Further please take note that vide letter dated June 29th 2024 we have informed you about the closure of Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company by all designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 1 2024 till 48 (Forty-Eight) hours after the conclusion of the above-mentioned Board Meeting Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday August 14, 2024 interalia, considered and approved the following: 1. Convening of 39 th AGM of the Company through Video Conference/other audio-visual means on Monday, Septmeber 30, 2024 at 02.00 p.m. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024, interalia, considered and approved the following: 1. The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors thereon. A Copy of Results and Limited Review Reports are enclosed. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) and regulations, 2015 , we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024 interalia, considered and approved the following: Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, to continue Directorship of Mr. Jerry Varghese (DIN:00001647) as Non-Executive Director beyond the age of 75 years in his current tenure subject to approval of the Shareholders at ensuing AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Please refer to our communiqué dated 24th April, 2024, with respect to allotment of warrants, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 17, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of equity shares on conversion of 2500000 warrants into 2500000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 95/- each (including a premium of Rs. 85/- each), to Non-Promoters/Public Category, on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 17,81,25,000/- (Rupees Seventeen Crore Eighty One Lakh and Twenty Five Thousand Only) at the rate of Rs. 71.25 (Rupees Seventy-One and Twenty-Five Paise only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

TARMAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024. Inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results/Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 04th quarter and year ended 3lst March 2024. Further please take note that vide letter dated March 30 2024 the intimation has been made with respect to the closure of Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company by all designated persons and their immediate relatives from April 1 2024 till the completion of 48 (Forty Eighty) hours from the date of declaration of the Audited Financial Results/Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024. OUTCOME OF BAORD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e Wednesday, April 24, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items: 1. Allotment of Convertible Warrants Pursuant to receipt of approval of shareholders of the company in Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 22nd March, 2024 and after receipt of in-principle approval from National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited (BSE) vide letter no. NSE/LIST/40340 dated April 10, 2024 and LOD/PREF/DA/FIP/63/2024-25 dated April 10, 2024 respectively, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today has made following allotment.

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

TARMAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is with reference to the captioned subject and in compliance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday i.e 24th February 2024 in order to consider the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of fresh Equity Shares/Convertible Warrants through preferential basis along-with other matter if any as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Ref: Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following which shall be subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and applicable regulatory authorities as the case may be:ed its consent to raise funds by issuance of fully convertible warrants convertible in to equivalent number of equity shares to the person(s) belonging to the Promoter Group and Non-Promoter on preferential basis and recommended for the approval of the members by way of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, as per details a) Upto maximum of 10513153 convertible warrants (Warrants) each carrying a right exercisable by the warrants holder(s) to subscribe to one (1) equity share against each warrant at a price of Rs. 95/- per warrant (including the wa (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024