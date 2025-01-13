Tarmat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.31
21.31
25.73
13.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
108.32
109.41
67.85
47.96
Net Worth
129.63
130.72
93.58
61.29
Minority Interest
Debt
10.46
5.96
43.36
89.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0.33
0.45
0.37
Total Liabilities
140.29
137.01
137.39
151.13
Fixed Assets
15.38
16.18
16.44
17.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.56
9.56
9.43
27.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
109.65
106.21
107.05
92.24
Inventories
45.19
41
53.32
42.76
Inventory Days
91.45
Sundry Debtors
12.83
22.4
15.79
12.94
Debtor Days
27.67
Other Current Assets
90.41
99.9
93.04
93.94
Sundry Creditors
-31.49
-43.54
-39.74
-37.96
Creditor Days
81.18
Other Current Liabilities
-7.29
-13.55
-15.36
-19.44
Cash
5.71
5.04
4.46
14.65
Total Assets
140.3
136.99
137.38
151.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.