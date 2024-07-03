iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarmat Ltd Quarterly Results

74.67
(-0.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

15.57

21.78

20.68

22.7

24.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.57

21.78

20.68

22.7

24.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0

0.41

0

0.02

Total Income

15.6

21.79

21.09

22.7

24.72

Total Expenditure

15.01

20.85

23.09

22.31

24.04

PBIDT

0.59

0.93

-2

0.39

0.68

Interest

0.04

0.23

0.16

0.08

0.22

PBDT

0.56

0.7

-2.16

0.3

0.46

Depreciation

0.18

0.18

0.21

0.21

0.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

0.41

0.55

-2.34

0.12

0.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.41

0.55

-2.34

0.12

0.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-2.61

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.41

0.55

0.27

0.12

0.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.19

0.27

-1.06

0.05

0.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

23.81

21.31

21.31

21.31

21.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.78

4.26

-9.67

1.71

2.75

PBDTM(%)

3.59

3.21

-10.44

1.32

1.86

PATM(%)

2.63

2.52

-11.31

0.52

1.13

