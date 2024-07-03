Tarmat Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
15.57
21.78
20.68
22.7
24.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.57
21.78
20.68
22.7
24.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0
0.41
0
0.02
Total Income
15.6
21.79
21.09
22.7
24.72
Total Expenditure
15.01
20.85
23.09
22.31
24.04
PBIDT
0.59
0.93
-2
0.39
0.68
Interest
0.04
0.23
0.16
0.08
0.22
PBDT
0.56
0.7
-2.16
0.3
0.46
Depreciation
0.18
0.18
0.21
0.21
0.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
0.41
0.55
-2.34
0.12
0.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.41
0.55
-2.34
0.12
0.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-2.61
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.41
0.55
0.27
0.12
0.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.19
0.27
-1.06
0.05
0.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.81
21.31
21.31
21.31
21.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.78
4.26
-9.67
1.71
2.75
PBDTM(%)
3.59
3.21
-10.44
1.32
1.86
PATM(%)
2.63
2.52
-11.31
0.52
1.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.