|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.13
34.57
158.62
-12.94
Op profit growth
-35.96
-226.18
-961.32
142.24
EBIT growth
-36.8
576.54
627.32
-118.93
Net profit growth
-25.1
454.36
3,493.04
-95.14
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.64
4.03
-4.29
1.29
EBIT margin
3.61
4.05
0.8
0.28
Net profit margin
2.62
2.48
0.6
0.04
RoCE
4.45
6.38
0.96
0.14
RoNW
2.19
3.6
0.8
0.02
RoA
0.81
0.97
0.18
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.86
5.15
1.13
0.03
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.82
4.54
0.19
-1.38
Book value per share
45.97
42.12
35.78
34.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.13
5.54
34.69
1,501.66
P/CEPS
15.22
6.28
203.43
-32.42
P/B
0.93
0.67
1.09
1.3
EV/EBIDTA
15.61
10.02
67
92.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
28.16
-22.21
1,116.48
-83.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
33.65
38.19
50.94
102.92
Inventory days
135.19
85.75
71.4
121.63
Creditor days
-130.44
-97.87
-81.15
-117.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.31
-4.73
-1.06
-15.17
Net debt / equity
1.21
1.46
3.48
3.06
Net debt / op. profit
10.48
7.4
-15.5
113.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-18.91
-24.01
-33.9
-26.71
Employee costs
-3.02
-1.96
-1.18
-2.35
Other costs
-74.41
-69.98
-69.21
-69.63
