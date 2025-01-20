iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tarmat Ltd Key Ratios

68.58
(-0.06%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:08:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarmat Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.13

34.57

158.62

-12.94

Op profit growth

-35.96

-226.18

-961.32

142.24

EBIT growth

-36.8

576.54

627.32

-118.93

Net profit growth

-25.1

454.36

3,493.04

-95.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.64

4.03

-4.29

1.29

EBIT margin

3.61

4.05

0.8

0.28

Net profit margin

2.62

2.48

0.6

0.04

RoCE

4.45

6.38

0.96

0.14

RoNW

2.19

3.6

0.8

0.02

RoA

0.81

0.97

0.18

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.86

5.15

1.13

0.03

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.82

4.54

0.19

-1.38

Book value per share

45.97

42.12

35.78

34.65

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.13

5.54

34.69

1,501.66

P/CEPS

15.22

6.28

203.43

-32.42

P/B

0.93

0.67

1.09

1.3

EV/EBIDTA

15.61

10.02

67

92.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

28.16

-22.21

1,116.48

-83.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

33.65

38.19

50.94

102.92

Inventory days

135.19

85.75

71.4

121.63

Creditor days

-130.44

-97.87

-81.15

-117.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.31

-4.73

-1.06

-15.17

Net debt / equity

1.21

1.46

3.48

3.06

Net debt / op. profit

10.48

7.4

-15.5

113.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-18.91

-24.01

-33.9

-26.71

Employee costs

-3.02

-1.96

-1.18

-2.35

Other costs

-74.41

-69.98

-69.21

-69.63

Tarmat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarmat Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.