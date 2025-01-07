Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
170.66
233.11
61.68
60.26
yoy growth (%)
-26.79
277.92
2.34
13.75
Raw materials
-37.04
-66.37
-43.02
-20.14
As % of sales
21.7
28.47
69.75
33.42
Employee costs
-5.84
-5.43
-2.3
-1.87
As % of sales
3.42
2.33
3.74
3.1
Other costs
-120.63
-150.33
-32.96
-37.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.68
64.49
53.44
62.17
Operating profit
7.13
10.96
-16.62
0.77
OPM
4.18
4.7
-26.94
1.29
Depreciation
-1.31
-0.73
-0.97
-1.42
Interest expense
-3.06
-2.36
-1.35
-0.01
Other income
1.25
0.96
19.04
0.86
Profit before tax
4.01
8.83
0.1
0.21
Taxes
1.07
-1.91
1.14
-0.17
Tax rate
26.87
-21.62
1,123.94
-83.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.09
6.92
1.24
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.09
6.92
1.24
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-26.41
455.13
3,515.07
-95.77
NPM
2.98
2.97
2.02
0.05
