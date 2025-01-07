iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarmat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

74.67
(-0.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarmat Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

170.66

233.11

61.68

60.26

yoy growth (%)

-26.79

277.92

2.34

13.75

Raw materials

-37.04

-66.37

-43.02

-20.14

As % of sales

21.7

28.47

69.75

33.42

Employee costs

-5.84

-5.43

-2.3

-1.87

As % of sales

3.42

2.33

3.74

3.1

Other costs

-120.63

-150.33

-32.96

-37.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.68

64.49

53.44

62.17

Operating profit

7.13

10.96

-16.62

0.77

OPM

4.18

4.7

-26.94

1.29

Depreciation

-1.31

-0.73

-0.97

-1.42

Interest expense

-3.06

-2.36

-1.35

-0.01

Other income

1.25

0.96

19.04

0.86

Profit before tax

4.01

8.83

0.1

0.21

Taxes

1.07

-1.91

1.14

-0.17

Tax rate

26.87

-21.62

1,123.94

-83.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.09

6.92

1.24

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.09

6.92

1.24

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-26.41

455.13

3,515.07

-95.77

NPM

2.98

2.97

2.02

0.05

