Tarmat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

75.19
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.01

8.83

0.1

0.21

Depreciation

-1.31

-0.73

-0.97

-1.42

Tax paid

1.07

-1.91

1.14

-0.17

Working capital

-10.26

19.84

-9.5

6.31

Other operating items

Operating

-6.48

26.03

-9.23

4.93

Capital expenditure

2.58

5.35

0

0.01

Free cash flow

-3.9

31.38

-9.23

4.94

Equity raised

85.73

66.57

54.03

53.96

Investing

0.07

0.16

7.53

0

Financing

191.29

108.58

80.78

86.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

273.19

206.7

133.1

145.37

