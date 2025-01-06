Tarmat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.01
8.83
0.1
0.21
Depreciation
-1.31
-0.73
-0.97
-1.42
Tax paid
1.07
-1.91
1.14
-0.17
Working capital
-10.26
19.84
-9.5
6.31
Other operating items
Operating
-6.48
26.03
-9.23
4.93
Capital expenditure
2.58
5.35
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-3.9
31.38
-9.23
4.94
Equity raised
85.73
66.57
54.03
53.96
Investing
0.07
0.16
7.53
0
Financing
191.29
108.58
80.78
86.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
273.19
206.7
133.1
145.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.