Tarmat Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
68.67
101.7
120.84
109
97.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
68.67
101.7
120.84
109
97.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
6.49
0.24
1
0.22
Total Income
68.7
108.19
121.08
110
97.5
Total Expenditure
66.46
99.9
115.46
105.26
94.93
PBIDT
2.24
8.29
5.61
4.74
2.57
Interest
0.5
0.29
1.63
0.63
0.19
PBDT
1.74
8
3.98
4.11
2.38
Depreciation
0.63
0.74
0.74
0.86
0.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.1
0.1
0.06
0.18
0.31
Reported Profit After Tax
1.21
7.15
3.18
3.08
1.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.21
7.15
3.18
3.08
1.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
2.48
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.21
4.67
3.18
3.08
1.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.55
3.36
2.39
2.31
1.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.31
21.31
13.33
13.33
13.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.26
8.15
4.64
4.34
2.64
PBDTM(%)
2.53
7.86
3.29
3.77
2.44
PATM(%)
1.76
7.03
2.63
2.82
1.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.