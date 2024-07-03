iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarmat Ltd Nine Monthly Results

73.66
(-1.02%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

68.67

101.7

120.84

109

97.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

68.67

101.7

120.84

109

97.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

6.49

0.24

1

0.22

Total Income

68.7

108.19

121.08

110

97.5

Total Expenditure

66.46

99.9

115.46

105.26

94.93

PBIDT

2.24

8.29

5.61

4.74

2.57

Interest

0.5

0.29

1.63

0.63

0.19

PBDT

1.74

8

3.98

4.11

2.38

Depreciation

0.63

0.74

0.74

0.86

0.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.1

0.1

0.06

0.18

0.31

Reported Profit After Tax

1.21

7.15

3.18

3.08

1.57

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.21

7.15

3.18

3.08

1.57

Extra-ordinary Items

0

2.48

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.21

4.67

3.18

3.08

1.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.55

3.36

2.39

2.31

1.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.31

21.31

13.33

13.33

13.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.26

8.15

4.64

4.34

2.64

PBDTM(%)

2.53

7.86

3.29

3.77

2.44

PATM(%)

1.76

7.03

2.63

2.82

1.61

