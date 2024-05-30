To,

The Members of TARMAT LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Tarmat Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss Statement (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Standalone Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended,("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its Loss, total Comprehensive Income, its Cash Flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

As described in Note no 4 of the financial statement, due to non- availability of the financial information of the Joint Venture, the company is unable to determine the fair value of the Companys investment in Backbone-Tarmat-Al Faraa (JC) as at 31st March 2024. In absence of sufficient and appropriate evidence, we are unable to comment on the carrying value of above investment amounting to Rs 783.02 Lakhs and the consequent therof.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises management discussion and analysis and boards report (Does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report on thereon) Which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report and additional information excluding those refer above that could be included in the integrated report (tiled as Tarmat Limited integrated report and annual account 2023-24), which is expected to be made available to us after the date of our report, Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion theron.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the additional information, as mentioned above, that would be included in the integrated Report, If we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance changes in equity and cash flow of the company in accounting principals generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detection frauds and other irregularities selection and application of appropriate accounting policies making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters are related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive loss) and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure 2.; and

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March 2024 has been paid/ provided by the company to its Directors in accordance with the provision of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Notes 28 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as

disclosed in note 33 (vii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company: or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in 33

(viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds that have been received by the Company from any persons or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (Ultimate Beneficiaries) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, noting has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not paid or declared any dividend during the current year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in accounting software, During the course of performing our procedures, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Referred to paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Tarmat Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, Including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of business.

(c) The Title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the Lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lease) included in Property are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company

(ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions increase of Rs 5 Crores and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

(iii) According to the informations and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. Hence para 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not given any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. Further the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly clause (v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products and services. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or compete.

(vii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, barring the delay & the non payment of the following undisputed statutory liability, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Sales Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, if any applicable to it with appropriate authorities.

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks if any Goods & Service Tax GST Payable 1460196/- 2023-24 20.04.2024 24.04.2024 Provident Fund 6,698/- 2021-22 15.04.2022 Unpaid 33750/- 2023-24 15.04.2024 05.04.2024 ESIC 6697/- 2023-24 15.04.2024 05.04.2024 4764/- 2023-24 15.04.2024 11.05.2024 Profession Tax 97,675/- 2015-16 20-04-2016 Unpaid 95,500/- 2014-15 20-04-2015 Unpaid 69,175/- 2013-14 20-03-2014 Unpaid 1,65,325/- 2012-13 20-03-2013 Unpaid 96,950/- 2011-12 20-03-2012 Unpaid 21175/- 2023-24 15.04.2024 05.04.2024 27350/- 2023-24 15.04.2024 Unpaid TDS 89248/- 2023-24 31.05.2024 Unpaid 17964/- 2023-24 31.05.2024 Unpaid

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Income tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom duty, Excise duty and Cess which have not been deposited on account of dispute except in the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount involved. Period Pending Before Maharashtra VAT Assessment 2,65,11,442/- 01.04.08 To 31.03.09 DC Appeal V

The above case is under appeal.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments during the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) In respect of loans

a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of Loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on basis of our examination of the records of the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) In our opinion, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statement of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short- term basis have been utilized for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Joint Ventures.

f) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in Joint Ventures.

(x) In respect of money raised

a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly clause 3 (x) (a) of the order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standard on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as defined in section 406(1) of the Companies Act 2013. Therefore clause (xii) of para 3 of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) Based on information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable

b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/ housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable

d) According to the information and explanation provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash Losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exist as on the date of the audit report that the Company

is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when that fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based in the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee not any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly clauses 3 (xx) (a) and 3(xx) (b) of the order are not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3 (xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly no comments in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure "2" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of Tarmat Limited of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub - section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Tarmat Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys management s responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.