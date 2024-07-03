Tarmat Ltd Summary

Tarmat Ltd was originally incorporated in 1986 in the name of Jerry Varghese Constructions Private Limited. The name of Company was changed to Tarmat Infrastructural & Engineering Private Limited on September 12, 1994 and thereafter to Roman Tarmat Private Limited on October 17, 2005. The Company got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited on December 2, 2005 and the name of the Company was changed to Roman Tarmat Limited and further to Tarmat Limited in September, 2012.The Company is specialized in construction of Airfield and National/State Highways all over India. It is currently executing various Runway, Parking Bays, Taxi Track related work at Mumbai, Cochin, Trichy and Tuticorn Airport, and it is also executing National Highway work at Mizoram and Jammu. The Company is in the business of creating infrastructure of various kinds and carries out Civil Engineering works of large magnitude and of diversified nature including Highways, Airside Works, Pavement, Roads and Civil Works etc. The company is headquartered at Mumbai with operations spread across the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Mizoram, Gujarat and Delhi.The company has started its operations by taking up road works for Government Departments like Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the year 1988, the company has bagged first major contract for construction of roads/ bituminous flexible pavement for the entire Nhava Sheva port and construction of rigid concrete pavement base with RCC beams and columns in container yard. The company has also undertaken civil works like construction of container yard, compound wall, site leveling, casting of heavy RCC sleepers and laying of tank foundation. The company has set up a Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant at Goregaon Mumbai with an installed capacity of 30 cubic meter / hour to cater the company captive requirements and four automatic stone crushing units to enhance company operational efficiency. The company has owns construction equipments like mechanical paver finishers, transit mixers, hydraulic excavators, concrete batching plants, mobile crusher and dumpers.During the year 2006-07, the Company allotted Bonus Shares 11,08,200 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each in the ratio of 1:5 from the General Reserves. The Company filed Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI and Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai for Initial Public Issue of 29,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each. The said issue was open for the public from 12 June 2007 to 19 June 2007 and was subscribed for 84801340 shares i.e. 29.67 times of offer size.During the financial year 2007-08, the Company went for an IPO and raised an additional capital by issuing 2901507 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 165/-, amounting to Rs. 50,77,63,725/-.The Company made first Allotment on October 31, 2019 for 19,40,000 Equity Shares. The second Allotment was made on December 06, 2019 for 4,30,000 Equity Shares.It has completed the prestigious works of Resurfacing of Runways at Mumbai International Airport Limitedand Delhi International Airport in 2022-23.