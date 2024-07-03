Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹17
Prev. Close₹17.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.68
Day's High₹17
Day's Low₹17
52 Week's High₹25.05
52 Week's Low₹14.15
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.62
P/E9.88
EPS1.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.84
6.84
6.84
6.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.91
-10.06
-10.66
-6.53
Net Worth
-2.07
-3.22
-3.82
0.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.05
8.63
15.53
20.87
yoy growth (%)
-41.52
-44.39
-25.57
15.46
Raw materials
-2.11
-2.46
0.32
-6.14
As % of sales
41.86
28.49
2.11
29.43
Employee costs
-0.91
-1.46
-1.3
-0.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-6.76
-6.14
0.37
1.25
Depreciation
-1.58
-2.14
-1.8
-1.03
Tax paid
0.16
0.23
0.05
0.01
Working capital
-4.77
-4.77
0.84
8.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.52
-44.39
-25.57
15.46
Op profit growth
32.57
-183.03
8.49
47.96
EBIT growth
14.52
-372.48
-29.12
34.16
Net profit growth
11.63
-1,457.1
-65.69
22.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
5.05
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
5.05
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahendra Narayan Raju
Non Executive Director
Mahalakshmi Mahendra Raju
Executive Director
Dinesh Shivnath Yadav
Independent Director
Mohan Madhav Pai
Independent Director
Atul Bhagavatishanker Purohit
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Birla
Summary
Summary
Manav Infra Projects Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Manav Infra Projects Private Limited on 8th June, 2009. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Manav Infra Projects Limited on 2nd February, 2017.Manav Infra Projects, formerly known as Sai Baba Constructions was established in 1995 by the founder, Mr. Mahendra Raju (Promoter and Managing Director of the Company) to serve the fast growing infrastructures needs of the country with a mission to become the leaders in the construction and infrastructure business and started work as a Company in 2009 known as Manav Infra Projects Private Limited by being a partner-in-progress of clients, enabling them to reach their goals in a faster and better way. The company grew out of passion now the Company converted into public Company as Manav Infra Projects LimitedThe Company is engaged into the business of civil construction services such as piling, excavation, road construction, land leveling. It provides a complete range of earth moving machines and construction equipments on rent for all type of infrastructure and construction related work. The key services include excavation, piling and road construction and pre-stressed rock anchoring. The Company completed many infrastructure projects in association with various group companies of Kanakia Group. The projects situated at Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai was regard
Read More
The Manav Infra Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manav Infra Projects Ltd is ₹11.62 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Manav Infra Projects Ltd is 9.88 and -5.61 as of 26 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manav Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manav Infra Projects Ltd is ₹14.15 and ₹25.05 as of 26 Dec ‘24
Manav Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.45%, 3 Years at 29.93%, 1 Year at 20.14%, 6 Month at -12.14%, 3 Month at -27.04% and 1 Month at -10.29%.
