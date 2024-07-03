iifl-logo-icon 1
Manav Infra Projects Ltd Share Price

17
(-5.03%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17
  • Day's High17
  • 52 Wk High25.05
  • Prev. Close17.9
  • Day's Low17
  • 52 Wk Low 14.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.68
  • P/E9.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Manav Infra Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

17

Prev. Close

17.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.68

Day's High

17

Day's Low

17

52 Week's High

25.05

52 Week's Low

14.15

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.62

P/E

9.88

EPS

1.72

Divi. Yield

0

Manav Infra Projects Ltd Corporate Action

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Manav Infra Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Manav Infra Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:02 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.12%

Non-Promoter- 26.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Manav Infra Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.84

6.84

6.84

6.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.91

-10.06

-10.66

-6.53

Net Worth

-2.07

-3.22

-3.82

0.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.05

8.63

15.53

20.87

yoy growth (%)

-41.52

-44.39

-25.57

15.46

Raw materials

-2.11

-2.46

0.32

-6.14

As % of sales

41.86

28.49

2.11

29.43

Employee costs

-0.91

-1.46

-1.3

-0.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-6.76

-6.14

0.37

1.25

Depreciation

-1.58

-2.14

-1.8

-1.03

Tax paid

0.16

0.23

0.05

0.01

Working capital

-4.77

-4.77

0.84

8.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.52

-44.39

-25.57

15.46

Op profit growth

32.57

-183.03

8.49

47.96

EBIT growth

14.52

-372.48

-29.12

34.16

Net profit growth

11.63

-1,457.1

-65.69

22.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021

Gross Sales

5.05

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

5.05

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.01

View Annually Results

Manav Infra Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Manav Infra Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahendra Narayan Raju

Non Executive Director

Mahalakshmi Mahendra Raju

Executive Director

Dinesh Shivnath Yadav

Independent Director

Mohan Madhav Pai

Independent Director

Atul Bhagavatishanker Purohit

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Birla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manav Infra Projects Ltd

Summary

Manav Infra Projects Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Manav Infra Projects Private Limited on 8th June, 2009. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Manav Infra Projects Limited on 2nd February, 2017.Manav Infra Projects, formerly known as Sai Baba Constructions was established in 1995 by the founder, Mr. Mahendra Raju (Promoter and Managing Director of the Company) to serve the fast growing infrastructures needs of the country with a mission to become the leaders in the construction and infrastructure business and started work as a Company in 2009 known as Manav Infra Projects Private Limited by being a partner-in-progress of clients, enabling them to reach their goals in a faster and better way. The company grew out of passion now the Company converted into public Company as Manav Infra Projects LimitedThe Company is engaged into the business of civil construction services such as piling, excavation, road construction, land leveling. It provides a complete range of earth moving machines and construction equipments on rent for all type of infrastructure and construction related work. The key services include excavation, piling and road construction and pre-stressed rock anchoring. The Company completed many infrastructure projects in association with various group companies of Kanakia Group. The projects situated at Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai was regard
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Manav Infra Projects Ltd share price today?

The Manav Infra Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manav Infra Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manav Infra Projects Ltd is ₹11.62 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manav Infra Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manav Infra Projects Ltd is 9.88 and -5.61 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manav Infra Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manav Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manav Infra Projects Ltd is ₹14.15 and ₹25.05 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Manav Infra Projects Ltd?

Manav Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.45%, 3 Years at 29.93%, 1 Year at 20.14%, 6 Month at -12.14%, 3 Month at -27.04% and 1 Month at -10.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manav Infra Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manav Infra Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Manav Infra Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

