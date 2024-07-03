Summary

Manav Infra Projects Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Manav Infra Projects Private Limited on 8th June, 2009. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Manav Infra Projects Limited on 2nd February, 2017.Manav Infra Projects, formerly known as Sai Baba Constructions was established in 1995 by the founder, Mr. Mahendra Raju (Promoter and Managing Director of the Company) to serve the fast growing infrastructures needs of the country with a mission to become the leaders in the construction and infrastructure business and started work as a Company in 2009 known as Manav Infra Projects Private Limited by being a partner-in-progress of clients, enabling them to reach their goals in a faster and better way. The company grew out of passion now the Company converted into public Company as Manav Infra Projects LimitedThe Company is engaged into the business of civil construction services such as piling, excavation, road construction, land leveling. It provides a complete range of earth moving machines and construction equipments on rent for all type of infrastructure and construction related work. The key services include excavation, piling and road construction and pre-stressed rock anchoring. The Company completed many infrastructure projects in association with various group companies of Kanakia Group. The projects situated at Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai was regard

