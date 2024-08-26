Dear Members,

Your Directors have the pleasure in presenting the 15th Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

Financial Highlights

The financial highlights of the Companys operation for the year ended as on 31st March, 2024 are as under:

Amount in Lacs

PARTICULARS 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Revenue from operations 1431.12 1194.71 Other Income 0.29 12.14 Total Income 1431.41 1206.85 Financial Costs 118.98 145.67 Depreciation 50.17 70.85 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 157.47 75.44 Less : Tax Expense / (Credit) (1) Current tax 40.94 19.61 (2) Deferred tax 13.04 (4.01) Profit After Tax 129.57 59.84 Paid Up Share Capital 683.60 683.60 Reserves & Surplus (876.71) (1006.27)

Performance

During the year under review, the total income of the Company amounted to Rs. 1431.41 lacs as against Rs.1206.85 lacs during the previous year. There is an increase in the revenue in this year as compared to previous year and the Company has generated a net profit of Rs. 129.57 lacs during the financial year 2023-24 as against the last year net profit of Rs. 59.84 lacs. Your Directors are putting in their best efforts to improve the performance of the Company even in the adverse scenario.

Business Prospects

MIP has identified roads & highways, real estate and other heavy civil construction works as a potential growth segment. In the near future the Company is desirous of gradually improving its penetration and resources to these sectors. Such diversification in different sectors enables us to reduce dependence on any one sector or nature of the project. To enhance its in- house expertise, so as to be at par with the other eminent players in the construction industry and to broaden its operational base in specialized construction field, keeping in view the performance and future prospects, the Company will continue to increase its overall presence in the industry with increased market share. Your Company is poised for sustained growth and the outlook is bright.

Dividend

Keeping in view the current financial position of the Company, economic scenario, in financial year 2023-24. and the future fund requirements of the Company, your directors do not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

Share Capital

The issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 6,83,60,000/- (Rupees Six Crores Eighty-Three Lacs Sixty Thousand only). During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights, nor granted stock options nor sweat equity.

Transfer to Reserve

During the year under review share premium received and transferred under the head "Reserve & Surplus" forming part of the balance sheet, as mentioned in Notes: significant policies and notes forming part of the Financial Statement.

Change in Nature of Business

During the year under review, there is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

Material changes and Commitment affecting the Financial Position of the Company occurred between the end of the Financial Year to which this Financial Statements relate and the date of the Report

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of your Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year 2023-24 and the date of this Report.

Directors Responsibility Statement

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby submit its responsibility Statement:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f. the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

Your Company does not have any Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies.

Deposits

During the financial year 2023-24, your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits within the meaning of section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Appointments:

A. Independent Directors:

In compliance with the provisions of Sections 149, 152, Schedule IV and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Mr. Mohan Pai and Mr. Atul Purohit was acting as the Independent Directors on the Board of your Company.

B. Executive Director

In compliance with the provisions of Sections 152, 160 and 161 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Mr. Dinesh Yadav was appointed as Additional Executive Director on the Board of your Company at the Board Meeting held on 6th June, 2017 and confirmed as Executive Director in Annual General Meeting held in 2017.

Appointment of KMPs:

In compliance with the provisions of Sections 196, 197 & 203 read with Rule 8 of Companies (Appointment and remuneration) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, during the year under review Key Managerial Personnel were as under:

A. Managing Director

Mr. Mahendra Raju, Director of the Company appointed as Managing Director of your Company for 5 (Five) years in the Board Meeting held on 5th May, 2017 and approved by the shareholders in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 27th May, 2017. He was further re-appointed as Managing Director in the Board meeting held on 25th August, 2021 and approved by the shareholders in an Annual General Meeting which was held on 28th September, 2021.

B. Chief Financial Officer

In compliance with the provisions of Section 203 read with Rule 8 of Companies (Appointment and remuneration) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, Mr. Bipin Patel was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of your Company in the Board Meeting held on 10th Day of April, 2017.

C. Company Secretary

In compliance with the provisions of Section 203 read with Rule 8 of Companies (Appointment and remuneration) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, Ms. Jyoti Birla was appointed as a Company Secretary and compliance officer in the Board Meeting held on 26th December, 2019.

Appointment and resignation of Directors in the year 2023-24 as follows:

There were no Appointment and Resignations during the year under review.

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association Mrs. Mahalakshmi Mahendra Raju (DIN: 02566021) who is retiring by rotation at this Annual General Meeting (AGM) and has sought re- appointment. Your Directors recommend re-appointment of her appointment as Director.

Number of Meetings of the Board of Directors

Five meetings of the Board were held during the year. The details of the number of Board and other Committee meetings of your Company are set out in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report. The dates of Board Meetings are as follows:

30.05.2023, 11.07.2023, 25.08.2023, 03.11.2023, 28.02.2024

Declaration by Independent Director

The Independent Directors of the Company Mr. Mohan Madhav Pai and Mr. Atul Bhagavatishanker Purohit have confirmed to the Board that they meet the criteria of independence as specified under section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and they qualify to be Independent Directors they have also confirmed that they meet the requirements of Independent Directors as mentioned under Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the confirmation were noted by the Board.

Disclosure Relating to Remuneration and Nomination Policy

The Board of Directors have framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The details of the policy are explained in Corporate Governance Report.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees viz.Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

Committees of the Board

There are currently three Committees of the Board, as follows:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Details of all the Committees along with their charters, composition and meetings held during the year, are provided in the "Report on Corporate Governance", which is the part of this Annual Report.

Corporate Governance Report

In compliance with the provisions of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, a separate report on Corporate Governance forms part of the Annual Report.

Auditors:

A. STATUTORY AUDITORS

At the Annual General Meeting held on 25th Day of September, 2019 M/s SSRV and Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN: 135901W), were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company. However, their term will get expired in the ensuing AGM. Board of Directors of the Company has appointed new Statutory Auditors

M/s. Singhal and Sewak, Chartered Accountants for the term of five years from this AGM till the conclusion of the 20th AGM of the Company subject to the approval from the shareholders.

B. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

M/s. P M Agarwal & Co., Company Secretaries, Mumbai, was appointed to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report for FY 2023-24 forms part of the Annual Report as "Annexure A" to the Boards Report.

C. COST AUDITOR

As per the requirement of the Central Government and pursuant to section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, your Company hereby confirms that the provisions of this Section is not applicable, hence your Company is not required to appoint cost auditor for the financial year 2023-24.

Auditors Report

The Auditors Report to the members on the accounts of the Company for the financial year March 31, 2024 does not contain any qualification. The Auditors report and notes to the financial statement are self explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of managerial personnel) Rules 2014, M/s. P M Agarwal & Co., Company Secretaries, Mumbai, has conducted Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed hereto and forms a part of this Report. Secretarial Audit Report is self explanatory and does not call for any further comments.

Internal Audit and Controls

Your Company has appointed M/s Ayush S. Agrawal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN: 143259W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company. During the year, the Company continued to implement their suggestions and recommendations to improve the control environment. Their scope of work includes review of processes for safeguarding the assets of the Company, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. Internal Auditors findings are discussed with the process owners and suitable corrective actions taken as per the directions of Audit Committee on an ongoing basis to improve efficiency in operations.

Transactions with Related Parties

None of the transactions with related parties falls under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Act. Information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as the transaction entered with related parties are in the Ordinary Course of Business and on Arms Length basis.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The Board of Directors of your Company hereby confirms that the provisions of section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to our Company for the financial year 2023-24.

Loans, Guarantees and Investments

The details of loans, guarantees and investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

Conservation of Energy, Technology, Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The details of Energy, Technology, Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are as under:

a. Conservation of Energy:

Since the Company is not engaged in any manufacturing activity, issues relating to conservation of energy are not quite relevant to its functioning. b. Technology Absorption: Since the Company is not engaged in any manufacturing activity, issues relating to Technology Absorption are not quite relevant to its functioning. c. Foreign Exchange Earnings/Outgo:

Earnings NIL Outgo NIL

Material Changes Affecting the Financial Position of the Company

Save as mentioned elsewhere in this Report, no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company has occurred between the ends of the Financial Year of the Company- 31st March, 2024 till the date of this Report.

Extract of Annual Return

As provided under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 the extract of annual return is given in "Annexure B" in the prescribed Form MGT-9, which forms part of this Report.

o The Paid up capital of the Company is Rs. 6,83,60,000/- consisting of 68,36,000 equity shares of face value of Re.10/- each.

o The Board of Directors of the Company consists of 5 Directors namely Mr. Mahendra Raju - Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Dinesh Yadav Executive Director, Mrs. Mahalakshmi Raju- Non Executive Director, Mr. Mohan Pai- Independent Director, and Mr. Atul Purohit- Independent Director of the Company.

o The Promoters holding is consists of 49,99,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each amounting to 73.13%.

o There was no un-paid dividend during the year.

Cash Flow Analysis

The Cash Flow Statement for the year under reference in terms of clause 32 of the Listing Agreement with the stock exchanges forms part of the Annual Report.

Business Risk Management

The Company is exposed to inherent uncertainties owing to the sector in which it operates. A key factor in determining a Companys capacity to create sustainable value is the ability and willingness of the Company to take risks and manage them effectively and efficiently. Many types of risks exist in the Companys operating environment and emerge on a regular basis due to many factors such as changes in regulatory framework, economic fundamentals etc. In order to evaluate, identify and mitigate these business risks, the Company has a robust Risk Management framework. This framework seeks to create transparency, ensure effective risk mitigation process and thereby minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance the Companys competitive advantage. The Business risks as identified are reviewed and a detailed action plan to mitigate the identified risks is drawn up and its implementation is monitored.

Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy

Your Company is committed to highest standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct. Accordingly, the Board of Directors have formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, The Company has adopted a Whistle-Blower Policy for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns and to provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who may use such mechanism. The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy for directors and employees to report genuine concerns and to provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who may use such mechanism.

The functioning process of this mechanism has been more elaborately mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report annexed to this Report. The said policy is hosted on the website of the Company at www.manavinfra.com.

Disclosures as Per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder for prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace.

Company has not received any complaint on sexual harassment during the financial year 2023-24.

Particulars of Employees

In terms of the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules are provided in the

Annexure to the Directors Report as ‘Annexure C.

Having regards to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the Annual Report, excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to all the members of the Company and others entitled thereto. However, the said information is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company on all working days, except Saturdays, between 11.00 a.m. and 1.00 p.m. up to the date of the meeting and any member interested in obtaining the same may write to the Company Secretary. Upon such request, the information shall be furnished.

Details on Internal Financial Controls Related To Financial Statements

Your Company has adopted accounting policies which are in line with Standards prescribed in the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 that continue to apply under Section 133 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, to the extent applicable. These are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in India.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

Operational performance of each business segment has been comprehensively covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forms part of the Annual Report

Significant/Material Orders Passed By the Regulators

There are no significant/material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status of your Company and its operations in future.

General

a. Your Company has not issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise; b. Your Company does not have any ESOP scheme for its employees/Directors.

Acknowledgements

Your Directors would like to acknowledge and place on record their sincere appreciation to all stakeholders

- Clients, Financial Institutions, Banks, Central and State Governments, the Companys valued investors and all other business partners for their continued co-operation and excellent support received during the year. Your Directors recognize and appreciate the efforts and hard work of all the employees of the Company and their continued contribution to its growth.