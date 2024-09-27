The Board has decided to conduct or call 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, the 27th September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). Manav Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Manav Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)