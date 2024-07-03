iifl-logo-icon 1
Manav Infra Projects Ltd Half Yearly Results

17
(-5.03%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020

Gross Sales

3.2

2.19

2.57

2.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.2

2.19

2.57

2.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Total Income

3.2

2.2

2.58

2.48

Total Expenditure

4.83

2.48

4.8

4.1

PBIDT

-1.64

-0.27

-2.21

-1.62

Interest

0.77

0.46

0.63

0.7

PBDT

-2.41

-0.74

-2.85

-2.33

Depreciation

0.53

0.54

0.78

0.81

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.09

0

0

-0.17

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.85

-1.28

-3.63

-2.96

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.85

-1.28

-3.63

-2.96

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.85

-1.28

-3.63

-2.96

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.17

0

-5.31

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.84

6.84

6.84

6.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-51.25

-12.32

-85.99

-65.32

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-89.06

-58.44

-141.24

-119.35

