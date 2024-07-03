Manav Infra Projects Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
Gross Sales
3.2
2.19
2.57
2.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.2
2.19
2.57
2.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Total Income
3.2
2.2
2.58
2.48
Total Expenditure
4.83
2.48
4.8
4.1
PBIDT
-1.64
-0.27
-2.21
-1.62
Interest
0.77
0.46
0.63
0.7
PBDT
-2.41
-0.74
-2.85
-2.33
Depreciation
0.53
0.54
0.78
0.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.09
0
0
-0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.85
-1.28
-3.63
-2.96
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.85
-1.28
-3.63
-2.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.85
-1.28
-3.63
-2.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.17
0
-5.31
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.84
6.84
6.84
6.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-51.25
-12.32
-85.99
-65.32
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-89.06
-58.44
-141.24
-119.35
