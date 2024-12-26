Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.05
8.63
15.53
20.87
yoy growth (%)
-41.52
-44.39
-25.57
15.46
Raw materials
-2.11
-2.46
0.32
-6.14
As % of sales
41.86
28.49
2.11
29.43
Employee costs
-0.91
-1.46
-1.3
-0.99
As % of sales
18.19
16.9
8.39
4.78
Other costs
-5.86
-7.61
-11.06
-10.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
116.1
88.18
71.22
50.34
Operating profit
-3.84
-2.9
3.49
3.22
OPM
-76.15
-33.58
22.49
15.43
Depreciation
-1.58
-2.14
-1.8
-1.03
Interest expense
-1.33
-1.4
-1.35
-1.19
Other income
0.01
0.31
0.04
0.26
Profit before tax
-6.76
-6.14
0.37
1.25
Taxes
0.16
0.23
0.05
0.01
Tax rate
-2.51
-3.89
15.23
0.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.59
-5.9
0.43
1.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.59
-5.9
0.43
1.26
yoy growth (%)
11.63
-1,457.1
-65.69
22.92
NPM
-130.47
-68.34
2.8
6.07
