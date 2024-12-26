iifl-logo-icon 1
Manav Infra Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17
(-5.03%)
Dec 26, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Manav Infra Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.05

8.63

15.53

20.87

yoy growth (%)

-41.52

-44.39

-25.57

15.46

Raw materials

-2.11

-2.46

0.32

-6.14

As % of sales

41.86

28.49

2.11

29.43

Employee costs

-0.91

-1.46

-1.3

-0.99

As % of sales

18.19

16.9

8.39

4.78

Other costs

-5.86

-7.61

-11.06

-10.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

116.1

88.18

71.22

50.34

Operating profit

-3.84

-2.9

3.49

3.22

OPM

-76.15

-33.58

22.49

15.43

Depreciation

-1.58

-2.14

-1.8

-1.03

Interest expense

-1.33

-1.4

-1.35

-1.19

Other income

0.01

0.31

0.04

0.26

Profit before tax

-6.76

-6.14

0.37

1.25

Taxes

0.16

0.23

0.05

0.01

Tax rate

-2.51

-3.89

15.23

0.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.59

-5.9

0.43

1.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-6.59

-5.9

0.43

1.26

yoy growth (%)

11.63

-1,457.1

-65.69

22.92

NPM

-130.47

-68.34

2.8

6.07

