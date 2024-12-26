Manav Infra Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.84
6.84
6.84
6.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.91
-10.06
-10.66
-6.53
Net Worth
-2.07
-3.22
-3.82
0.31
Minority Interest
Debt
9.38
9.83
11.97
11.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.31
6.61
8.15
11.67
Fixed Assets
1.66
1.67
2.48
3.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.78
1.79
1.75
1.65
Networking Capital
3.6
3.1
3.8
5.89
Inventories
0
0
0
2.23
Inventory Days
161.14
Sundry Debtors
4.58
3.41
3.58
3.55
Debtor Days
256.53
Other Current Assets
2.93
2.69
2.3
2.64
Sundry Creditors
-1.83
-1.49
-1.21
-1.48
Creditor Days
106.94
Other Current Liabilities
-2.08
-1.51
-0.87
-1.05
Cash
0.1
0.02
0.06
0.28
Total Assets
7.29
6.58
8.15
11.67
