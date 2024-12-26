iifl-logo-icon 1
Manav Infra Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

17
(-5.03%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.84

6.84

6.84

6.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.91

-10.06

-10.66

-6.53

Net Worth

-2.07

-3.22

-3.82

0.31

Minority Interest

Debt

9.38

9.83

11.97

11.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.31

6.61

8.15

11.67

Fixed Assets

1.66

1.67

2.48

3.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.15

0

0.06

0.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.78

1.79

1.75

1.65

Networking Capital

3.6

3.1

3.8

5.89

Inventories

0

0

0

2.23

Inventory Days

161.14

Sundry Debtors

4.58

3.41

3.58

3.55

Debtor Days

256.53

Other Current Assets

2.93

2.69

2.3

2.64

Sundry Creditors

-1.83

-1.49

-1.21

-1.48

Creditor Days

106.94

Other Current Liabilities

-2.08

-1.51

-0.87

-1.05

Cash

0.1

0.02

0.06

0.28

Total Assets

7.29

6.58

8.15

11.67

