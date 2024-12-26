iifl-logo-icon 1
Manav Infra Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17
(-5.03%)
Dec 26, 2024

Manav Infra Projects Ltd

Manav Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-6.76

-6.14

0.37

1.25

Depreciation

-1.58

-2.14

-1.8

-1.03

Tax paid

0.16

0.23

0.05

0.01

Working capital

-4.77

-4.77

0.84

8.06

Other operating items

Operating

-12.94

-12.82

-0.52

8.29

Capital expenditure

-3.9

-1.13

2.51

-0.91

Free cash flow

-16.84

-13.95

1.98

7.38

Equity raised

0.12

12.18

11.57

13.21

Investing

0

0

0

-0.01

Financing

9.47

9.97

11.6

7.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.25

8.2

25.15

28.17

