Manav Infra Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-6.76
-6.14
0.37
1.25
Depreciation
-1.58
-2.14
-1.8
-1.03
Tax paid
0.16
0.23
0.05
0.01
Working capital
-4.77
-4.77
0.84
8.06
Other operating items
Operating
-12.94
-12.82
-0.52
8.29
Capital expenditure
-3.9
-1.13
2.51
-0.91
Free cash flow
-16.84
-13.95
1.98
7.38
Equity raised
0.12
12.18
11.57
13.21
Investing
0
0
0
-0.01
Financing
9.47
9.97
11.6
7.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.25
8.2
25.15
28.17
