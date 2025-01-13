|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|1. To consider and decide Purchase of new machinery; 2. Shifting of registered office within the local limits of the city where the registered office of the Company presently situate.3. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Manav Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 13, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Manav Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/10/2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from Manav Infra Projects Limited for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2024 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results submitted is not as per format prescribed by SEBI -2. Segment details not submitted -3. Financial results not signed by authorized signatory/ies The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Manav Infra Projects Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 26th August, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 226, Gundecha Industrial Complex Premises Co-Op. Soc., Ltd., Akurli Road, Near Growels Mall, Kandivali East, Mumbai -400101. inter alia to transact the following matters:1. To consider and fix the day, date, time, venue and calendar of events for 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company;2. To consider and approve the Report of Board of Directors and other related annexures and documents for the Financial Year 2023-24;3. To consider and fix the dates for closure of Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company;4. To consider and approve the Notice for 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company;5. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting and poll process (if any), for 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company;6. To take note on status of Statutory Registers maintained under the Companies Act, 2013;7. To consider and approve the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24;8. To consider and approve the Remuneration payable to Managing Director and Executive Director of the Company;9. To consider and approve the Re-appointment of Director, who is retiring by rotation;10. To consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditors pursuant to the end of second term in the ensuing AGM, subject to the approval of shareholders;11. Any other business with the permission of the Chairperson/Chairman.Kindly take above on record and acknowledge receipt of the same. Manav Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|1. To consider and decide fund raising by way of rights issue of equity shares of the Company and for matters incidental thereto. Manav Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Manav Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|To consider general working of the Company Manav Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/02/2024)
