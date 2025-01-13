This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Manav Infra Projects Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 26th August, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 226, Gundecha Industrial Complex Premises Co-Op. Soc., Ltd., Akurli Road, Near Growels Mall, Kandivali East, Mumbai -400101. inter alia to transact the following matters:1. To consider and fix the day, date, time, venue and calendar of events for 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company;2. To consider and approve the Report of Board of Directors and other related annexures and documents for the Financial Year 2023-24;3. To consider and fix the dates for closure of Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company;4. To consider and approve the Notice for 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company;5. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting and poll process (if any), for 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company;6. To take note on status of Statutory Registers maintained under the Companies Act, 2013;7. To consider and approve the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24;8. To consider and approve the Remuneration payable to Managing Director and Executive Director of the Company;9. To consider and approve the Re-appointment of Director, who is retiring by rotation;10. To consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditors pursuant to the end of second term in the ensuing AGM, subject to the approval of shareholders;11. Any other business with the permission of the Chairperson/Chairman.Kindly take above on record and acknowledge receipt of the same. Manav Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024)