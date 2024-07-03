SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹154.35
Prev. Close₹159.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.95
Day's High₹155.1
Day's Low₹153.1
52 Week's High₹329
52 Week's Low₹134.75
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)195.71
P/E16.1
EPS9.91
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.36
2.24
2.13
1.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.63
11.71
-0.84
-0.42
Net Worth
44.99
13.95
1.29
1.16
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
108.72
74.79
36.57
35.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
108.72
74.79
36.57
35.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.53
0.2
0.28
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pankaj Sharma
Executive Director
Priya Sharma
Executive Director
N K Bansal
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Tiwari
Independent Director
Ajai Kumar Singh Chauhan
Independent Director
Shipra Sharma
Independent Director
Sagar Bhatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
JYOTI LAKRA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by K2 Infragen Ltd
Summary
K2 Infragen Ltd was originally incorporated as K2 Powergen Private Limited under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 5, 2015. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed from K2 Powergen Private Limited to K2 Infragen Private limited vide Special Resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on February 13, 2017 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted pursuant to change of name to the Company dated March 14, 2017 by Registrar of Companies Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company vide Special Resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on September 28, 2023 and consequently the name of the Company was changed from K2 Infragen Private Limited to K2 Infragen Limited The company is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) with a focus on Power Engineering and Project Engineering having experience in design and construction of various projects across 8 States in India viz. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab & Delhi. The company provides services across the value chain, ranging from design, procurement, construction supervision, subcontract management and work order management to post-construction activities to the clients. The company is certified for ISO 14001:2015 (Environment Management System), 45001:2018 (Occupational Health
Read More
The K2 Infragen Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K2 Infragen Ltd is ₹195.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of K2 Infragen Ltd is 16.1 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K2 Infragen Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K2 Infragen Ltd is ₹134.75 and ₹329 as of 06 Jan ‘25
K2 Infragen Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.91%, 6 Month at -49.29%, 3 Month at -35.44% and 1 Month at -17.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.