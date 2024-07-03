iifl-logo-icon 1
K2 Infragen Ltd Share Price

155.1
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:41:36 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open154.35
  • Day's High155.1
  • 52 Wk High329
  • Prev. Close159.55
  • Day's Low153.1
  • 52 Wk Low 134.75
  • Turnover (lac)13.95
  • P/E16.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS9.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)195.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

K2 Infragen Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

154.35

Prev. Close

159.55

Turnover(Lac.)

13.95

Day's High

155.1

Day's Low

153.1

52 Week's High

329

52 Week's Low

134.75

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

195.71

P/E

16.1

EPS

9.91

Divi. Yield

0

K2 Infragen Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

K2 Infragen Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

K2 Infragen Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:00 AM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.90%

Institutions: 0.89%

Non-Institutions: 58.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

K2 Infragen Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.36

2.24

2.13

1.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.63

11.71

-0.84

-0.42

Net Worth

44.99

13.95

1.29

1.16

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

108.72

74.79

36.57

35.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

108.72

74.79

36.57

35.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.53

0.2

0.28

0.21

K2 Infragen Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT K2 Infragen Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pankaj Sharma

Executive Director

Priya Sharma

Executive Director

N K Bansal

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Tiwari

Independent Director

Ajai Kumar Singh Chauhan

Independent Director

Shipra Sharma

Independent Director

Sagar Bhatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

JYOTI LAKRA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K2 Infragen Ltd

Summary

K2 Infragen Ltd was originally incorporated as K2 Powergen Private Limited under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 5, 2015. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed from K2 Powergen Private Limited to K2 Infragen Private limited vide Special Resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on February 13, 2017 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted pursuant to change of name to the Company dated March 14, 2017 by Registrar of Companies Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company vide Special Resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on September 28, 2023 and consequently the name of the Company was changed from K2 Infragen Private Limited to K2 Infragen Limited The company is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) with a focus on Power Engineering and Project Engineering having experience in design and construction of various projects across 8 States in India viz. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab & Delhi. The company provides services across the value chain, ranging from design, procurement, construction supervision, subcontract management and work order management to post-construction activities to the clients. The company is certified for ISO 14001:2015 (Environment Management System), 45001:2018 (Occupational Health
Company FAQs

What is the K2 Infragen Ltd share price today?

The K2 Infragen Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of K2 Infragen Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K2 Infragen Ltd is ₹195.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of K2 Infragen Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of K2 Infragen Ltd is 16.1 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of K2 Infragen Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K2 Infragen Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K2 Infragen Ltd is ₹134.75 and ₹329 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of K2 Infragen Ltd?

K2 Infragen Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.91%, 6 Month at -49.29%, 3 Month at -35.44% and 1 Month at -17.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of K2 Infragen Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of K2 Infragen Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.36 %
Institutions - 0.89 %
Public - 58.75 %

