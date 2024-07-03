Summary

K2 Infragen Ltd was originally incorporated as K2 Powergen Private Limited under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 5, 2015. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed from K2 Powergen Private Limited to K2 Infragen Private limited vide Special Resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on February 13, 2017 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted pursuant to change of name to the Company dated March 14, 2017 by Registrar of Companies Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company vide Special Resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on September 28, 2023 and consequently the name of the Company was changed from K2 Infragen Private Limited to K2 Infragen Limited The company is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) with a focus on Power Engineering and Project Engineering having experience in design and construction of various projects across 8 States in India viz. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab & Delhi. The company provides services across the value chain, ranging from design, procurement, construction supervision, subcontract management and work order management to post-construction activities to the clients. The company is certified for ISO 14001:2015 (Environment Management System), 45001:2018 (Occupational Health

