K2 Infragen Ltd Management Discussions

Global economy overview

The global economy demonstrated remarkable resilience in CY 2023, growing at a rate of 3.2%, despite geopolitical headwinds and volatility in commodity prices, resulting in inflation across advanced and emerging economies. To curb inflation, the Central Banks of major economies resorted to calibrated interest rate hikes.

Inflation rates decreased rapidly than anticipated from their peak in CY 2022, resulting in gradual growth in the economic activity and employment in the US, Europe and other emerging economies. However, geopolitical tensions continued to disrupt supply chains and global trade and commerce.

The economy of China also continued to demonstrate stress during the course of 2023, which is likely to continue in 2024. China, being a large economy with huge manufacturing capacities and supply chains, may pose an underlying threat to global economic growth.

However, many emerging economies, such as India, Vietnam and Mexico, experienced robust growth, along with increased capital inflows from foreign institutional investors. It is encouraging to note that consumer price indices are improving, with the easing inflation and improving consumer confidence in the advanced economies. The transition towards electric vehicles is reshaping global manufacturing activity and trade patterns as countries aim to reduce carbon emissions from transportation. This shift has led to a surge in worldwide demand for electric vehicles and associated components such as batteries and semiconductors.

(Source: United Nations, World Economic Situation and Prospects as of mid-2024, May 2024)

Outlook

The global economic outlook is currently uncertain. Although there are early indications suggesting a potential for gradual recovery and stabilisation, this outlook remains cautious due to ongoing geopolitical challenges in Europe and West Asia. Inflationary pressures, while expected to ease eventually, may still cause periods of volatility in the near future. This necessitates a cautious approach, with close monitoring of both internal and external factors to effectively navigate the evolving economic landscape.

Global trade volume (goods and services) is projected to grow modestly by 3%in CY 2024 and 3.3% in CY2025, respectively (Source: IMF). The collective policy responses of governments and the resilience of economies worldwide will be instrumental in shaping a sustainable and inclusive growth trajectory in the months ahead.

Indian economy overview

During FY24, Indias economic growth remained resilient amid global headwinds. The government has significantly contributed to the countrys infrastructure expansion through increased capital expenditure (Capex) in railways, roadways, airports, and ports.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), India has registered a real GDP growth of over 8.2% during FY24. Indias per capita disposable income has been rising over

the years and is expected to be 2.14 lakh in 2023-24, driven by overall economic growth. This rebound in economic growth can be attributed to Indias sound macroeconomic fundamentals, burgeoning domestic demand and prudent monetary policies implemented by the RBI.

[Source: Statement 13: Annual and Quarterly Estimates of GDP at Constant Prices, and Annual and Quarterly Estimates of GDP at Current Prices 2011-12 Series, National Accounts Data, MoSPI];

Note: RE - Revised Estimates I PE - Provisional Estimates

The manufacturing sector emerged as the primary driver of industrial Gross Value Added (GVA) growth, recording a steady growth rate of 11.6% during FY24. The declining inflation and greater credit demand underpin the inherent optimism in the economy. Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on-year changes in the all-India Consumer price Index (CPI), remained stable at 5.1% in February 2024.

Moreover, easing supply-side constraints coupled with the governments consistent emphasis on capital expenditure and increased reliance on domestic demand have kept the Indian economy relatively shielded from macroeconomic shocks. The gross GST collection during April February FY24 stood at 18.4 lakh crore, registering an impressive11.7% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

India has emerged as an alternative to China and is set to become the third-largest economy in 2027 in USD at the market exchange rate. Merchandise exports witnessed a seasonal peak in March 2024, coinciding with the peak in industrial production. Notably, there has been greater capacity utilisation across the manufacturing sector, fuelling economic growth. The government has also announced several measures and made substantial investments to ensure the welfare of farmers and bolster the agriculture sector.

Key highlights of Union Budget FY24

• The Indian Government increased capital investment for the third consecutive year to 10 lakh crore, a 33% rise from the previous years outlay of 7.5 lakh crore, aiming to boost growth, jobs, private investments and counter global headwinds.

• Capital outlay of 2.40 lakh crores provided for railways, the highest ever, nearly nine times the 2013-14 outlay.

• Plan to set up 100 labs for 5G application development, unlocking opportunities, business models and employment potential.

• Water management: Promote water supply, sewage treatment and solid waste management projects and services for 100 large cities through bankable projects.

• Provision of 11,11,111 crore for infrastructure (3.4% of GDP).

• The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has received a significant increase in funding, totalling around 2.78 lakh crores. Out of this, 1.68 lakh crores was designated specifically for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the development of national corridors.

• Phase IV of PMGSY is expected to be launched to provide all-weather connectivity to 25,000 rural habitations.

• Allocated 26,000 crore for road infrastructure development.

Outlook

Indias economic growth outlook for FY2025 looks promising, according to the latest report from the Finance Ministry. This positive forecast is fuelled by strong growth and robust fundamentals. Economic activity will be driven by a healthy rabi harvest, sustained manufacturing profitability, resilience in the services sector, and improved household consumption and private capex cycle. Strong private consumption has contributed to the Indian economys resilience and high growth rates in the past three years. This has led to the establishment of new plants and the acquisition of machinery to meet increasing capacity utilization.

Despite these positive trends, there are some challenges on the horizon. Geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, higher logistics costs, volatility in international financial markets, and geoeconomic fragmentation are concerns that the government will need to address. Overall, the economic outlook for India in FY25 is optimistic, with strong growth

prospects supported by various factors. It will be important for policymakers to navigate potential challenges effectively to ensure continued economic growth and stability.

India is fast emerging as a preferred manufacturing hub, catering to global demand for manufactured goods and the China+1 strategy of global OEMs to secure their supply chains is working in favour of India. Being a huge consumption-driven domestic economy with growing export opportunities, India is likely to surpass the rate of growth of major global economies in the years to come.

Indian infrastructure industry

To accelerate growth and achieve the ambitious $5 trillion economy target by 2025, India must prioritize more supply- side reforms. A major focus should be on developing new infrastructure and upgrading existing ones, which are essential for enhancing the countrys competitiveness and reaching this goal. This effort is particularly crucial for the success of the Make in India initiative, as manufacturing competitiveness heavily relies on robust infrastructure. By investing in infrastructure, India can not only stimulate short-term GDP growth but also boost the economys long-term potential.

Infrastructure development also plays a vital role in job creation, as it absorbs labor and generates income, which in turn increases domestic demand. Moreover, better infrastructure leads to efficiency gains by improving logistics and networks, further enhancing the economys competitiveness. This sets the stage for a positive cycle of increased investments, economic growth, and job creation, driving India closer to its $5 trillion economy target.

With increased public investment over the last five years, India has witnessed a significant expansion in physical and digital connectivity and social infrastructure, including sanitation and water supply, helping to improve the quality of life of the people.

Indias infrastructure sector is poised for strong growth, with planned investments amounting to US$1.4 trillion by 2025. The governments ambitious National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) program outlines the injection of massive capital into various sub-sectors, including energy, roads, railways, and urban development. This unprecedented push is expected to spawn associated industries, create jobs, and stimulate the economy. Specific focus areas are the expansion of public digital infrastructure, clean and renewable energy projects, and establishing resilient urban infrastructure. This ambitious undertaking seeks to enhance Indias global competitiveness and improve the quality of life across its vast populace.

Indian construction industry

Indias construction industry plays a crucial role in driving infrastructure development and generating millions of jobs, significantly contributing to the nations GDP. With a planned capital expenditure exceeding 11 lakh crore, along with initiatives focusing on green projects and workforce development, the Union Budget 2024 opens up promising avenues for the sector. These advancements present a golden opportunity for both domestic and international companies to engage in Indias rapidly expanding construction market.

As these initiatives take root, they are expected to lead to more job creation, increased foreign investment, technology transfer, and enhanced skills and innovation within the industry. Most importantly, these efforts will contribute to a more competitive and efficient construction sector. In recent years, Indias construction industry has experienced substantial growth, now accounting for approximately 9% of the countrys GDP.

With comprehensive strategic reforms like the National Infrastructure Pipeline, National Monetisation Pipeline, and National Logistics Policy, India is well-positioned for sustained economic progress. The construction sector, with its diverse projects and rapidly growing economy, offers immense potential on both national and international fronts.

Indian road and railway infrastructure

India boasts the second-largest road network globally, stretching across approximately 6.671 million kilometers, encompassing national highways, state highways, and rural roads. This vast network plays a crucial role in driving the countrys economic and social growth by facilitating efficient transportation and connecting diverse regions. Notably, while national highways account for just about 2% of the total road network, they bear the burden of over 40% of the traffic, underscoring their pivotal importance in the nations infrastructure.

The development of national highways has picked up remarkable speed, with a substantial surge in construction activity. By the close of 2023, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had expanded the national highway network by 60% compared to its size in 2014, reaching an impressive 1,46,145 kilometers. This swift growth is a crucial part of the governments larger effort to boost infrastructure, with the NHAI at the forefront, driving major projects such as the Bharat Mala Pariyojana, which aims to develop and upgrade approximately 34,800 kilometers of highways across the country. The construction pace reached an alltime high in FY24, with an estimated daily construction rate of 18.2 kilometers.

The Gati Shakti program, introduced by the government, is designed to revolutionize connectivity and logistics across the nation. By seamlessly integrating road, rail, and waterways into a unified transportation network, this initiative is set to transform how goods and people move. It not only enhances last-mile connectivity but also significantly reduces transit times, making it easier to conduct business. Through this comprehensive approach, Gati Shakti aims to boost the capacity and efficiency of Indias transportation infrastructure, playing a crucial role in the countrys journey towards becoming a $5 trillion economy by the fiscal year 2026-27.

From a financial standpoint, the government has maintained its focus on enhancing road infrastructure. In the Union Budget for 2024-25, around 2.78 lakh crore has been allocated to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. A substantial share of this funding is earmarked for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to further national highway developments under the Bharatmala project and other related initiatives. This budget represents a modest increase from the previous year, highlighting the governments continued commitment to strengthening and expanding Indias road infrastructure to meet future needs and drive economic growth.

Way forward

Indias infrastructure sector is not just a pillar of economic growth but a vital driver of the nations overall development. As India strides towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, the need for robust and dependable infrastructure has never been more pressing. Private sector collaborations have become indispensable in this journey, bringing in crucial investments, innovation, and efficiency. The synergy between government bodies and private enterprises is essential for building resilient, future-ready infrastructure that promises a prosperous and sustainable future for all Indians. In alignment with this vision, the Central Government has substantially increased its capital expenditure over the past two budgets, with allocations rising from 4.1 trillion in FY2021 to 10.0 trillion in FY2024.

Infrastructure continues to be a key focus for capital expenditure, driven largely by significant investments in roads, bridges, and the power sector. This trend highlights the governments unwavering commitment to advancing infrastructure development. Moreover, essential structural reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), digitization initiatives, corporate tax rationalization, and labor law changes have further bolstered the investment climate.

Traditionally, state governments tend to accelerate infrastructure projects and inject additional funds into the economy during election years. Consequently, the next twelve months are likely to see the announcement of numerous new infrastructure projects, alongside the completion of ongoing ones. This environment presents

a substantial growth opportunity for infrastructure and construction companies operating in India.

Indias railway infrastructure

Indias railway system stands as a vital pillar of the nations transportation network, marked by continuous growth and strategic improvements. As one of the worlds largest rail networks, Indian Railways has made impressive strides, laying 5,100 kilometers of track during the 2023-24 fiscal year, a remarkable average of over 14 kilometers per day. This expansion is a key part of the broader initiative to modernize the railways, enhancing efficiency and connectivity across the country. By February 2024, a total of 61,813 kilometers of the Broad-Gauge network had been electrified, reflecting this ongoing commitment to progress.

The governments dedication to advancing the railway sector is evident in its significant financial investment, with a record budget allocation of 2.55 lakh crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year. This represents a 5.8% increase over the previous year, aimed at further developing and modernizing railway infrastructure to meet the demands of a growing economy.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has played a crucial role in fuelling the growth of Indias railway sector. These investments have supported a range of projects, from the introduction of high-speed trains to track modernization and enhanced safety and signalling systems. The governments decision to permit 100% FDI in the railway sector has opened doors to increased international partnerships and cutting-edge technological advancements, positioning Indias railways for a dynamic future.

Way forward

Indias railway infrastructure is on the cusp of a significant transformation, fuelled by visionary government initiatives and substantial investments. The future looks promising,

with the National Rail Plan setting an ambitious goal to vastly expand and modernize the network by 2030. Key priorities include the development of high-speed rail corridors, widespread electrification, and the creation of dedicated freight corridors to boost logistical efficiency.

One of the standout elements of this plan is the procurement of 400 Vande Bharat trains, alongside the redevelopment of over 1,300 stations, which will greatly enhance the passenger experience. The Ministry of Railways is also focused on expanding the Vande Bharat train fleet, introducing hydrogen-powered trains, laying new tracks, and completing the much-anticipated Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

The Vande Bharat Express remains a cornerstone of this vision, with production set to expand beyond the Perambur Integral Coach Factory to three additional sites in Sonepat (Haryana), Latur (Maharashtra), and Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh). These advancements will empower the railway sector to deliver superior passenger services and boost freight capacity, aligning with the needs of a rapidly growing economy.

The government finished work on 281 central government projects costing over 150 crore in FY24, compared with 329 in the previous year. However, this was the second-highest completion rate in nearly a decade.

Indias port infrastructure

Indias ports are rapidly expanding to keep pace with growing trade demands. Since 2014, major port capacity has nearly doubled, reflecting the nations commitment to strengthening its maritime infrastructure. The PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan, with its emphasis on improved connectivity and public-private partnerships, has significantly boosted Indias global maritime competitiveness. As a result, India has climbed from 44th to 22nd place in the International Shipments category of the World Banks Logistics Performance Index by 2023. Policy reforms and the adoption of new technologies have further enhanced port efficiency, leading to a 50% reduction in container turnaround time between 2014 and 2023-24. Additionally, the unions capital expenditure on the ports, shipping, and waterways sector has increased by 27% between FY23 and FY24.

Launched in 2015, the Sagarmala national programme has been a cornerstone of Indias port development strategy, encompassing 839 projects worth 5.8 lakh crore across five critical areas: port modernization and new development, connectivity enhancement, port-led industrialization, coastal community development, and the promotion of coastal shipping and inland water transport. Of these projects, 262

worth 1.4 lakh crore have been completed, 217 worth 1.65 lakh crore are currently underway, and 360 projects worth 2.7 lakh crore are in the pipeline.

Key government initiatives Bharat mala Pariyojana

The budget allocation supports the ongoing efforts of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), driving forward some of Indias most significant infrastructure projects. Among these are the $130 billion Bharatmala Pariyojana, the $30 billion Narmada Valley Development, the $90 billion Delhi- Mumbai Industrial Corridor, the $2.2 billion Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the $600 million Navi Mumbai International Airport, the $600 million Inland Development Waterways project, and the $100 million Chenab River Railway Bridge.

These initiatives focus on improving national transportation by addressing infrastructure gaps through the development of Economic Corridors, Inter Corridors, Feeder Routes, and enhancing connectivity for borders, ports, and coastal areas. Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, 25 new high-speed corridors are planned. Phase I aims to build 34,800 km of national highways, with contracts awarded for 26,418 km and about 15,549 km already completed by December 2023.

National Rail Plan Vision 2030

Indias National Rail Plan (NRP) 2030 envisions building a "future-ready" railway system by 2030. The plans core objective is to proactively expand capacity in anticipation of future demand. It focuses on developing strategies grounded in operational capabilities and commercial policies to boost the Railways share of freight transport to 45%. Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), a total of 13.67 trillion has been allocated to railway projects from FY20 to FY25, with the goal of significantly improving the efficiency of both passenger and freight transport.

Gati Shakti Master Plan

This initiative seeks to unify the planning and execution of infrastructure projects across various sectors, such as roads, railways, airports, and ports, through a comprehensive and interconnected approach. The ultimate aim is to improve multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency, leading to lower costs for goods and services.

National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP)

Indias five-year NIP program aims to enhance citizens quality of life by building world-class infrastructure with an initial 102 lakh crore investment. The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) is key to Indias goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. A major focus is on modernizing highways, with USD 270 billion allocated over five years to

manage 6,835 projects and attract 111 trillion in investments from FY2020-25.

The NIP provides an overview of infrastructure development, ensures government oversight for timely completion, and offers a clear investment pipeline. As of September 30, 2023, the NIP covers over 9,358 projects worth 158.9 trillion (USD 1910.2 billion) across 57 sub-sectors, funded by the Central and State Governments and the private sector. This infrastructure development is expected to significantly boost economic productivity in the medium term.

National Green Hydrogen Mission

This government initiative is focused on positioning India as a leading global center for the production, use, and export of green hydrogen. The mission is dedicated to building green hydrogen production capacities across the country, in line with global energy transition goals and Indias commitment to achieving net-zero emissions. By fostering self-reliance through clean energy, the initiative seeks to reduce Indias dependence on fossil fuel imports. The National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) aspires to achieve an annual production capacity of 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, alongside adding 125 GW of renewable energy capacity.

Major plans of Indian Infrastructure:

Roads: The Bharatmala Pariyojana is progressing with Phase I focusing on developing 34,800 km of National Highways. It emphasizes corridor-based development and is set to conclude by 2027-2028, covering 31 States/UTs and over 550 districts. Additionally, the government targets building 22 new greenfield expressways, signalling significant advancements in Indias transportation infrastructure.

Airports: The Ministry of Civil Aviations UDAN scheme, launched in 2016, aims to improve air travel accessibility in smaller towns by enhancing regional airports. In its first five years, UDAN served over 10 million passengers, adding 425 new routes and 58 airports. The 2023-24 budget for UDAN was doubled to 1,244.07 crore to revive 22 airports, with additional plans to rejuvenate 50 more airports, heliports, water aerodromes, and landing grounds.

Railways: Indias railway sector is advancing with projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Speed Rail Corridor and the Chenab Bridge, the worlds highest railway bridge. By December 2023, the electrified Broad-Gauge network reached 61,508 kilometers, with 35 Vande Bharat Express trains in operation and six more soon to launch, covering 247 districts. Indian Railways aims to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030, having commissioned 211 MW of solar and 103 MW of wind power by October 2023, with 2,150 MW of renewable capacity planned.

Ports: Indian ports have achieved a "Turn Around Time" of 0.9 days, outperforming the USA (1.5 days), Australia (1.7 days), and Singapore (1.0 days), according to the World Banks 2023 Logistics Performance Index. Under the Sagarmala scheme, India is leveraging its 7,500 km coastline and 14,500 km of navigable waterways to drive port-led development. The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways announced plans to expand port capacity from 2,600 MTPA to over 10,000 MTPA by 2047. Additionally, cargo movement via waterways rose by 7.49% from April to November 2023, with the goal to operationalize 23 waterways by 2030.

Renewable energy: India reaffirmed its commitment to combating climate change by submitting updated nationally determined contributions to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on August 26, 2022. As part of this commitment, the country has pledged to achieve approximately 50% of its cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is leading the charge, aiming to reach an ambitious target of 500 gigawatts (GW) of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030. As of March 31, 2024, India has already installed 190.57 GW of renewable energy capacity, with renewable energy now accounting for 43.12% of the nations total installed generation capacity. Between 2014 and 2023, Indias clean energy sector attracted fresh investments totalling 8.5 lakh crore (USD 102.4 billion). Looking ahead, its anticipated that the renewable energy sector will draw around 30.5 lakh crore in investments from 2024 to 2030. This influx of capital is set to generate substantial economic opportunities throughout the industry. Additionally, from April 2000 to March 2024, the sector received roughly USD 17.88 billion in foreign direct investment.

Housing for All: Since its 2015 launch, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) has aimed to provide durable, well-equipped homes to urban beneficiaries. A survey shows over 1.18 crore homes sanctioned, with around 1.14 crore under construction and more than 84 lakh completed. The scheme, extended to December 31, 2024, has a total estimated investment of 8.07 lakh crore, with 1.64 lakh crore already disbursed in Central assistance. Additionally, the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) initiative is being introduced to improve living conditions for low- income urban migrants. Model 1 has 5,648 units operational and 7,413 in development. Model 2 includes 82,273 new units approved in seven states, with a Technology Innovation Grant (TIG) of 173.89 crore. Construction has started for 44,116 units, with 3,969 completed in Sriperumbudur.

Company overview

K2 Infragen Limited (K2IL) is an emerging player in Indias infrastructure construction sector, offering a wide range of services nationwide across two verticals - contract and services business. Founded in 2015, the Company has established itself as an emerging player in the development of water supply projects, roads, highways, bridges, and civil construction projects.

With an enriching industry experience of nearly 9 years, we offer a comprehensive range of services spanning the entire value chain. From design and procurement to construction supervision, subcontract management, work order management, and post-construction support, we are dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our clients. Our commitment to excellence is underscored by our certifications in ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety Management System), and 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), all accredited by Globus Certifications Private Limited.

K2IL has broadened its horizons to offer a full suite of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services on a turnkey basis, specializing in power and project engineering. With a deep-rooted expertise in design and construction, K2IL is committed to delivering excellence, safety, and reliability at every step. Leveraging its vast in-house equipment and a highly skilled workforce, K2IL efficiently brings projects to life across 8 states in India, ensuring that every undertaking meets the highest industry standards.

In our service business, our EPC services encompass a comprehensive approach, including project structuring, scheduling, manpower planning, and logistics management to ensure projects are executed and completed on time. Our construction services cover everything from design and procurement to the construction of various projects. We offer build-to-order and build-operate-lease options for a wide range of projects, including buildings, boundary walls, transmission lines, and water infrastructure.

K2ILs business model emphasises diversification across multiple infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, railway, water & civil construction projects.

Finance review

P&L analysis

FY 24 (In Lakh) FY 23 (In Lakh) Growth (%age Change) Revenue from operations 10871.82 6655.41 63.35% Construction cost 7425.54 3249.01 128.55% Employee Benefits Expense 460.41 27708 66.17% Interest cost 269.69 229.38 1757% EBITDA 2,142.60 1,93780 10.57% PBT 1676.31 1528.26 9.69% PAT 1250.2 1128.03 10.83% EPS* Basic (in ) 13.81 1794 -23.02% EPS* Diluted (in ) 13.81 15.31 -9.80%

Our revenues for FY24 stood at 10,871.82 lakhs compared to 6655.41 lakhs in FY23, an increase of 63.35%.

Our operational cost for the year stood at 7,425.54 lakhs compared to 3,249.01 lakhs in FY23, an increase of 128.55%.

Employee benefit expenses increased 66.17% from 27708 lakhs in FY23 to 460.41 lakhs in FY24.

Our EBIDTA in FY24 stood at 2,142.60 lakhs compared to 1,93780 lakhs in FY23, an increase of 10.57%. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased from 1,128.03 lakhs in FY23 to 1,250.2 lakhs in FY24.

The Company has a healthy consolidated order book of more than 43515.03 lakhs as on 31st March, 2024, providing clear visibility of earnings for the coming years.

Analysis of Balance Sheet

Particular FY 24 (In Lakh) FY 23 (In Lakh) Growth (%age Change) Total equity 4,499.28 1,395.37 222% Long-term borrowings 301.02 338.96 -11% Short-term borrowings 2,22797 2,046.71 9% Total non-current assets 1,235.59 1,293.22 -4% Trade receivables 6,074.52 3,652.97 66% Cash and cash equivalents 40.9 44.36 -8% Property, Plant & Equipment 919.67 841.83 9%

As on 31st March, 2024, the Companys Equity Capital stood at 4,499.28 lakhs compared to 1,395.37 lakhs as of 31st March, 2023.

Total long-term borrowings of K2IL as of 31st March, 2024 stood at 301.02 lakhs vis-a-vis 338.96 lakhs as on 31st March, 2023.

Our Property, Plant & Equipment as of 31st March, 2024 stood at 919.67 lakhs vis-a-vis 841.83 lakhs as on 31st March, 2023, an increase by 9%.

Key financial ratios

Particular FY 24 FY 23 % Change Reason for change Trade Receivables Turnover 2.24 2.89 -22.57% - Inventory Turnover Ratio - 725 -100% No Inventory as on March 31,2024 Interest Coverage Ratio 0.57 0.56 1.36% - Current Ratio 1.67 1.11 50.10% The increase is primarily due to increase in Trade receivables as compared to FY 202223. The cash conversion cycle has been increased due to increase in service portion in revenue as compared to FY 22-23. Debt-Equity Ratio 0.56 1.71 -6712% The decrease in ratios is due to increase in shareholders capital & Equity whereas the Borrowings has been reduced Operating Profit Margin (%) 1790% 26.41% -32.22% The ratio has decreased as the increase in Operating Profit is not increased in proportion to increase in revenue from operations. Net Profit Ratio 11.50% 16.95% -32.15% The ratio has decreased as the increase in net profit after taxes is not increased in proportion to increase in revenue from operations. Return on Equity Ratio 42.42% 148.05% -71.35% Due to increase in share capital

Risk management

A thorough risk-management framework allows us to preemptively monitor risks emanating from the internal and external environment. As a result, we have been able to consistently create value for all our stakeholders, despite industry cycles and economic headwinds.

Our risk mitigation plan

The Board takes the following steps as a part of its risk management and mitigation plan:

• Participates in major decisions affecting the organizations risk profile

• Integrates risk-management reporting with the Boards overall reporting framework

The Company functions under a well-defined organization structure. Flow of information is well defined to avoid any conflict or communication gap between two or more departments. Second-level positions are created in each department to continue the work without any interruption in case of nonavailability of functional heads. There are risk control matrix across all functions like purchase, inventory, banking, payments, expenses to aling the resources towards planned project stage. Effective steps are being taken to reduce the cost of production on a continuing basis, taking various changing scenarios in the market.

Risks Mitigation measures J^Effect of risk mitigation measures Economic risk The Countrys or industrys economic health may affect the Companys performance, demand for products and overall growth prospects K2IL has strategically diversified its business portfolio by entering sub-sectors within the infrastructure segment, like water, railways, roadways, and CIVIL construction, among others. This diversification ensures a broader revenue base that can withstand slowdowns in any specific sector. We focus on reducing our dependency on any one single industry, mitigating the adverse impact of an economic downturn by expanding into multiple sectors and maintaining a healthy order book. Competition risk Intense competition in the market could reduce the Companys ability to win contracts and secure new projects. K2IL focused on positioning itself as a complete solution provider with a presence across the value chain and a proven track record of efficiently executing challenging infra projects and fostering strong client relationships. Furthermore, ongoing R&D initiatives is expected to drive innovation, enhancing the Companys competitiveness. The Companys growing market presence and project execution capabilities has helped us garner customer confidence, translating into a higher rate of order acquisition and overall business growth. Risk of delay in order completion Failure to complete orders in a time bound manner can lead to penalties and damage to the Companys reputation. K2IL employs robust operational policies supported by a skilled team of professionals. The Company adopts project management frameworks and imbibed the latest technologies within its daily operation for efficient project monitoring and execution, ensuring timely delivery. K2ILs strict adherence to operational policies and project management practices minimizes project delays, averting penalties and maintaining positive customer relationships. Technology risk Rapid technological advancements may render certain products or solutions obsolete, affecting the Companys competitiveness. K2IL is committed to driving continuous innovation and investing in research and development (R&D). The company actively upgrades its technologies to remain ahead of market trends, ensuring it stays at the cutting edge. The Companys commitment to innovation and technological advancement empowers it to deliver projects in time, ensuring it stays competitive and relevant in a fastchanging market. Government policy risk Changes in government policies, regulations, or priorities may disrupt business operations and impact growth prospects. K2IL benefits from the current governments pro-reform policies, which are designed to make doing business easier. The company stays vigilant in tracking policy changes and adapts its strategies to stay ahead. The Companys adaptability to changing Government policies ensures business continuity and minimises the potential disruption caused by policy changes.

Internal control system and adequacy

The Company has in place strong internal control procedures commensurate with its size and operations. The Company believes that safeguarding of assets and business efficiency can be prolonged by exercising adequate internal controls and standardizing operational processes. The internal control and risk management system is structured and applied in accordance with the principles and criteria established in the corporate governance code of the organisation. It is an integral part of the general organizational structure of the Company and Group and involves a range of personnel who act in a coordinated manner while executing their respective responsibilities. The Board of Directors offers its guidance and strategic supervision to the Executive Directors and management, monitoring and support committees.

The Company is under the implementation of SAP for accounting & Procure to pay cycle. Complinity software is also under implementation for ensuring compliances accorss all the functions of the Company.

Human resource

At K2IL, a core part of the business strategy is to provide an environment where all employees feel enabled, empowered and committed. The Companys HR practices and policies are aligned with the industry best practices and have created a talent base, which has helped it to grow. These practices enable it to seamlessly integrate professionals from different socio-economic backgrounds, states and cultures and invest in their formal and informal training.

K2ILs reputation of providing a congenial work environment that respects individuality and encourages professional growth, innovation and performance, acts as a strong pull to attract new industry talent. Human resources continue to be one of the core focus areas. Open work culture, effective communications, fair and equitable treatment and welfare of employees are significant value propositions, which help K2IL to retain its highly engaged talent pool and generate trust among its employees. At K2IL, our focus is to emerge as the ‘employer of choice with one of the lowest attrition rates within our industry space.

Health and safety measures

Ensuring the safety of our personnel is of the highest importance. The factory heads take the lead on our safety focus, carrying out regular reviews across the factory regarding health, safety, and the environment (HSE). Through their invaluable help, we have taken multiple steps to increase the health and safety of our personnel. In addition, we have organized small teams at every one of our manufacturing sites to rapidly detect and effectively manage safety matters. Our Company maintains an extensive range of health and safety protocols that must be strictly adhered to at all sites and by all personnel.

The focus on health and safety protocols was further stepped up during the year in response to the pandemic. Apart from following the government guidelines, we carried out regular sanitization and ensured adequate physical distancing. We also swiftly introduced measures to periodically test employees and regulated entry through the oximeter and thermal screening. We also launched wellness programmes for employees and their families to help build resilience, manage change, and enhance their wellbeing during this challenging period.

Cautionary statement

The statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws & regulations. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand-supply and price conditions in the domestic & overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in the government regulations, tax laws & other statutes & other incidental factors.