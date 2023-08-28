To the Members of K2 Infragen Limited

(Previously known as K2 Infragen Private Limited)

The directors are pleased to present the 9th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31,2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Amount in Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated Year ended 31-03-2024 Year ended 31-03-2023 Year ended 31-03-2024 Year ended 31-03-2023 Total Revenue 10,871.82 6,655.41 10871.82 7479.08 Total Expenditure 9,248.59 5,138.15 9,248.59 5,966.11 Share of profit / (loss) of an associate - - (4.80) 8.58 Profit /(Loss) Before Tax 1,676.31 1,528.26 1,671.51 1,532.55 Less: Current Tax 545.13 462.30 545.13 462.30 Deferred Tax (119.02) (62.07) (119.02) (62.07) Profit /(Loss) after Taxation 1,250.20 1,128.03 1,245.40 1,132.32 Earnings per Equity Share Basic 13.81 1794 13.76 18.04 Diluted 13.81 15.31 13.76 15.40

The Standalone Revenue from the operations (net) for the Financial Year 2023-24 was 10,871.82 Lakhs (Previous year 6,655.41 Lakhs). The company earned Net Profit of 1,250.20 Lakhs (Previous Year 1,128.03 Lakhs). The Earning per share was 13.81.

The Consolidated Revenue from the operations (net) for the Financial Year 2023-24 was 10,871.82 Lakhs (Previous Year 7,479.08 Lakhs). The company earned Consolidated Net Profit 1,245.40 Lakhs (Previous Year 1,132.32 Lakhs). The Consolidated Earning per share was 13.76.

There was no change in the nature of business of the company during the year.

The previous year figures have been restated, rearranged, regrouped and consolidated, to enable comparability of the current year figures of accounts with the relative previous years figures.

During the year under review company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

2. THE STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The total income during the year has 10,924.90 Lakhs and Total expenditure of the Company is 9,248.59 Lakhs. The Profit before provision of Tax is 1,676.31 Lakhs. The Company Current Income Tax during the year is 545.13 Lakhs. Deferred tax (including Tax related to earlier years) for the year under review is 119.02 Lakhs. The net profit of the Company is 1,250.20 Lakhs for the year under review. Your directors will assure to put their efforts for growth of the company.

3. SHARE CAPITAL AND OTHER CHANGES

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the capital structure of the company is: -

Authorized Share Capital

The present Authorised Capital of the Company is 14,00,00,000/- divided into 1,40,00,000 Equity Shares of 10/- each.

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company have been increased from 4,00,00,000 (Rupees Four Crore

Only) consisting of 5,85,444 Preference Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each and 34,14,556 Equity Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to 14,00,00,000 (Rupees Forteen Crore Only) consisting of 5,85,444 Preference Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each and 1,34,14,556 Equity Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each during the year.

But, in Extra-ordinary General meeting held on 28th September 2023, the preference shares were again reclassified as equity shares as there were no subsisting preference share in the company.

Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up Capital

The present Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital of the Company is 12,61,83,940/- divided into 1,26,18,394 Equity Shares of 10/- each.

As on March 31, 2024 issued Paid up capital is 12,61,83,940 consisting of 1,26,18,394 Equity shares of 10 each. Further the Subscribed and Paid-up Capital of the Company is 9,21,15,940 consisting of 10 each share.

The Company had come up with the Initial Public Offering (the "IPO") of 40,54,09,200/- comprising of 34,06,800 shares @ 119/- per share having Face Value 10/- per share and Securities Premium of 109/- per share on the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("the NSE") on April 4, 2024. Prior to the IPO, the company had made a preferential allotment date August 07 2023 of 4,58,715 (Four Lakhs Fifty Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Fifteen) equity shares of 10 each @ premium of 109/-.

During the year under review the Company had also issued Equity Shares by way of Bonus Issue to the existing shareholders in the ratio of 1:2.90 comprising of 65,08,551 (Sixty-Five Lakhs Eight Thousand Five Hundred Fifty One) number of Equity Shares.

M/s Kfin Technologies Limited, duly registered under the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has been appointed as the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent to an Issue of the Company in accordance with the Regulation 7 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing and Obligations of Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

ALTERATION OF MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION:

Due to change share capital and change in name (from Private Limited to Public Limited) the Company

had with the approval of the members adopted a new set of Memorandum of Association. The Company has received approval of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to the said alterations.

ALTERATION OF ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION:

Due to changes in the share capital and change in name (from Private Limited to Public Limited) the Company had with the approval of the members adopted a new set of Articles of Association. The Company has received approval of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to the said alterations.

A) ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARE WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS

The Company has not issued any Equity Shares with differential rights during the year under review.

B) SWEAT EQUITY

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

C) BONUS SHARES

D) EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION

During the year under review there is no employee stock option scheme approved.

E) DEBENTURES / BONDS / WARRANTS OR ANY NONCONVERTIBLE SECURITIES:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any debentures, bonds, warrants or any nonconvertible securities. As on date, the Company does not have any outstanding debentures, bonds, warrants or any nonconvertible securities.

4. CONVERSION FROM PRIVATE LIMITED TO PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

During the year, the Company has converted from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company for which the Company had sought approval of the Board and Members vide their meetings dated 07th August, 2023 and 28th September, 2023 respectively.

5. LISTING FEES & DEPOSITORY FEE

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited

(NSE Emerge). The trading symbol of the Company is ‘K2INFRA. The Company has paid Listing fees for the financial year 2024-25 according to the prescribed norms & regulations.

6. DEMATERIALIZATION OF EQUITY SHARES

During the year under review except 4,86,239 shares all shares were in dematerialization form.

7. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

As the Members are aware, the shares of your Company are trade-able compulsorily in electronic form and your Company has established connectivity with both the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). The ISIN allotted to the Companys Equity shares is INE0DEZ01013

8. WEBSITE

https://k2infra.com is the website of the company. All the requisite details, policies are placed on the website of the company.

9. DIVIDEND

To conserve financial resources for future growth of the Company, the Board does not recommend any dividend for the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Board is confident that plough back of profits into the business of the Company will generate long term wealth for the members.

10. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the current financial year our Company incurred a profit of 1,250.20 Lakhs and same amount transfer to reserve this year.

11. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END FINANCIAL YEARS

TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATES AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relates and the date of this report.

12. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the directors would like to state that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

(b) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the year under review.

(c) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(d) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors had devised a proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

13. COMPOSITION OF BOARD:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013, the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on date of this report are as follows:

S. No. Name Designation DIN Appointment Date 1 Pankaj Sharma Managing Director 03318951 14/02/2018 2 Priya Sharma Executive Director 02743915 27/10/2016 3 Rajesh Tiwari Non-Executive Director 06947965 05/03/2015 4 Neeraj Kumar Bansal Non-Executive Director 02526757 27/05/2024 5 Ajai Kumar Singh Chauhan Independent Non-Executive Director 08863524 10/10/2023

S. No. Name Designation DIN Appointment Date 6 Shipra Sharma Independent Non-Executive Directoi r 08926052 10/10/2023 7 Sagar Bhatia Independent Non-Executive Directoi r10366005 07/11/2023 8 Devender Kumar Valecha Additional Directors 06847789 23/08/2024 9 Naresh Kumar Additional Directors 09163376 23/08/2024 10 Priyanka Pareek CFO - 27/09/2023 11 Jyoti Lakra Company Secretary - 27/09/2023

All the KMPs were appointed during the financial year 2023-24 in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

A. CHANGE IN DESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS:

Mr. Pankaj Sharma (DIN: 03318951), was redesignated from Executive Director to Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. September 01,2023.

Mr. Rajesh Tiwari (DIN: 06947965), was redesignated from Executive Director to Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. September 01,2023.

During the period under review; Mr. Ajai Kumar Singh Chauhan (DIN 08863524), was appointed as Additional Independent Non-Executive Director w.e.f. October 10, 2023.

Ms. Shipra Sharma (DIN 08926052) was appointed as Additional Independent Non-Executive Director w.e.f. October 01,2023.

Mr. Sagar Bhatia (DIN 10366005) was appointed as Additional Independent Non-Executive Director w.e.f. November 07, 2023.

14. BOARD MEETINGS:

During the financial year ended March 31,2024, 13 board meetings were convened and held. The intervening gap between two board meetings was within the stipulated period of 120 days prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The Board of Directors and Member of various Committees were met during the year on following dates:

A. Details of Meeting of Board of Directors of the company:

Sr. No Date of meeting Board Strength No. of Directors attended 1 17-04-2023 4 4 2 03-07-2023 4 4 3 14-07-2023 4 4 4 20-07-2023 4 4 5 22-07-2023 4 4 6 07-08-2023 4 4 7 25-08-2023 4 4 8 27-09-2023 4 4 9 10-10-2023 4 4 10 07-11-2023 6 4 11 29-11-2023 7 4 12 29-02-2024 7 4 13 20-03-2024 7 3

I. Details of Meeting of members of Committees:

Sr. No Date of meeting Board Strength No. of Directors attended Audit Commitee 1 29-11-2023 3 2 2 19-03-2024 3 2 3 20-03-2024 3 3 Corporate Social Responsibility Committee 1 20-03-2024 3 3 IPO Committee 1 21-12-2023 3 3 2 14-03-2024 3 3 3 19-03-2024 3 3

In respect of all above meetings, proper notices were given, and the proceedings were properly recorded and the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. All the recommendations of the Committee meetings were duly accepted by the Board.

B. GENERAL MEETINGS

Following are the Details of meeting of Members of the Company

Sr. No. Date of Meeting Type of Meeting 1 05-07-2023 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting 2 21-07-2023 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting 3 11-09-2023 Annual General Meeting 4 28-09-2023 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting 5 20-09-2023 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting 6 29-11-2023 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting

15. RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Rajesh Tiwari (DIN: 06947965), Non-Executive Director of the Company and Ms. Priya Sharma, (Din:02743915) Executive Director of the company, are liable to retire by rotation and being eligible, seeks reappointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Mr. Rajesh Tiwari and Ms. Priya Sharma are not disqualified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board of Directors recommends their re-appointment in the best interest of the Company.

16. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with all the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standards on Meetings of Board of Directors (SS-1), Revised Secretarial Standards on General Meetings (SS-2) issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

17 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All contracts or arrangements or transactions with related parties during the year under review as referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. Details of such material contracts/ arrangement/ transactions with related parties which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company, has been disclosed in terms of Section 134 of the Act in AOC-2 which is forming part of boards report as an Annexure-II.

As per the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, approval of the Board of Directors is obtained for entering into related party transactions by the Company.

During the financial year under review, all the Related party transactions are disclosed in the notes provided in the financial statements which forms part of this Annual Report.

18. PARTICULARS OF LOANS / GUARANTEES / INVESTMENT:

The details of loans and advances and investments, if any, are specified in the notes to the Balance Sheet. The Company has not provided any guarantee or provided any Security for the loans availed by others.

19. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has complied with the definition of Independence according to the provisions of Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company has also obtained declarations from both the Independent Directors pursuant to Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Both the Independent Directors have provided declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

20. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has conducted familiarization programme for its Independent Director The details of such familiarization programme for Independent Directors have been disclosed on the website of the Company at https://www.k2infra.com.

21. DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AS REQUIRED UNDER RULE 5 (2) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES 2014:

During the year under review, there was no employee who has drawn remuneration in excess of the limits set out under section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 (12) of the Act read with rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached as "Annexure-III.

22. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s S.N. Dhawan & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Gurugram who were appointed as the Auditors of the

Company by the Shareholders at their meeting held on 11th September 2023, to hold office up to the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held for financial year 2027-28. Being eligible for appointment as Auditors, M/s S.N. Dhawan & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Gurugram have given their consent for appointment as Auditors for a consecutive period of 5 years from the conclusion of the Eight Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company.

23. EXPLANATION TO AUDITORS REPORT:

The Auditors Report to the Members for the year, under review, does not contain any qualification(s) or observation(s). The Notes on Financial Statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

Further, the Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Board of Directors of your Company during the year under review.

24. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR & SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board was not required to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company during financial year 2023-24.

25. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

Company has in place an adequate internal audit framework to monitor the efficacy of internal controls with the objective of providing to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, an independent and reasonable assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of the organizations risk management, internal control and governance processes.

The framework is commensurate with the nature of the business, size, scale and complexity of its operations with a risk based internal audit approach. The Company was not required to appoint the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

26. DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8 (5) OF COMPANIES ACCOUNTS RULES, 2014:

a. Disclosure of financial Summary / Highlights :

As stated in financial Results of the Directors Report.

b. Disclosure of Change in Nature of Business :

There is no change in nature of Company Business.

c. Details of Directors / Key Managerial Personnel Appointed / Resigned:

During the year under the review, following Directors / Key Managerial Personnel were Appointed / resigned:

Name Designation DIN Appointment Date Change In Designation Date of Change in Designation Pankaj Sharma Director 03318951 14-02-2018 Managing Director 01-09-2023 Rajesh Tiwari Executive Director 06947965 05-03-2015 Non-Executive Director 01-09-2023 Ajai Kumar Singh Additional Independent Chauhan Non-executive Director 08863524 10-10-2023 - - Shipra Sharma Additional Independent Non-executive Director 08926052 10-10-2023 - - Sagar Bhatia Additional Independent Non-executive Director 10366005 07-11-2023 - - Priyanka Pareek CFO - 27-09-2023 - - Jyoti Lakra Company Secretary - 27-09-2023 - -

d. Details of Subsidiary Companies / Joint Ventures / Associate Companies:

The Company does not have any subsidiary company at the beginning or any time during the year or at the end of the financial year 2023-24. However, the details of the Associate company are disclosed in AOC-1 which is forming a part of boards report as an Annexure-I.

e. Details regarding Deposit covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has not invited any deposit other than the exempted deposit as prescribed under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, as amended from time to time. Hence there are no particulars to report about the deposit falling under Rule 8 (5) (v) and (VI) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f. Details of Deposit which are not in compliance with requirements of Chapter V of the Act.

Not Applicable.

g. Details of Significant and Material Orders passed by Regulators or Courts or Tribunals.

There was no regulatory or Court or Tribunal Order passed against the Company.

h. Internal Financial Control System :

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial

statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

i. Details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

There was no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year, under review.

j. Disclosure with respect to Maintenance of Cost Records

Pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 related to maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

27. COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

During the year, the Board has constituted four Committees namely, Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and IPO Committee. All the recommendations of the Committees of the Board which were mandatorily required, have been accepted by the Board.

a) AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee was reconstituted on November 07, 2023. The Constitution, composition

and functioning of the Audit Committee meets with the requirements of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. All the recommendations of Audit Committee have been accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Audit Committee comprises of:

S. No. Name of the Director Designation Type of Member 1. Mr. Ajai Kumar Singh Chauhan Independent Director Chairman 2. Ms. Shipra Sharma Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Rajesh Tiwari Non-Executive Director Member

b) STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee was reconstituted on November 07, 2023. The Constitution, composition and functioning of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee also meets with the requirements of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. All the recommendations of Stakeholder Relationship Committee have been accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Stakeholder Relationship Committee comprises of:

S. No. Name of th Director ; Designation Type of Member 1. Mr. Rajesh Tiwari Non-Executive Director Chairman 2. Mr. Pankaj Sharma Managing Director Member 3. Ms. Shipra Sharma Independent Director Member

iii) NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee was reconstituted on November 07 2023. The Constitution, composition and functioning of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee also meets with the requirements of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. All the recommendations of Nomination & Remuneration Committee have been accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee comprises of:

S. No. Name of the Director Designation Type of Member 1. Ms. Shipra Sharma Independent Director Chairman 2. Mr. Ajai Kumar Singh Chauhan Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Rajesh Tiwari Non-Executive Director Member

iv) CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBITY COMMITTEE

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee was reconstituted on November 07, 2023. The Constitution, composition and functioning of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee also meets with the requirements of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. All the recommendations of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee have been accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company. The detail reporting is made in Annexure-IV. The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee comprises of:

S. No. Name of the Director Designation Type of Member 1. Mr. Rajesh Tiwari Non-Executive Director Chairman 2. Mr. Pankaj Sharma Managing Director Member 3. Ms. Shipra Sharma Independent Director Member

v) IPO COMMITTEE

The IPO Committee was constituted on November 29, 2023. All the recommendations of IPO Committee have been accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company. The IPO Committee comprises of:

S. No. Name of th Director 2 Designation Type of Member 1 Mr. Pankaj Sharma Managing Director Chairman 2 Mr. Rajesh Tiwari Non-executive Director Member 3 Ms. Priya Sharma Director Member

28. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Directors are pleased to report that the relations between the workmen and the management continued to remain cordial during the year under review.

29. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder for prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace. The Company has complied with constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Composition of Internal Complaints Committee is as follows:

S. No. Name of the Director Status in Committee 1. Ms. Jyoti Lakra Presiding Officer 2 Ms. Priyanka Pareek Member 3 Ms. Shipra Sharma Member 4 Mr. Suresh Chand External Member

The summary of the complaints received, resolved and pending for redressal is as under:

1 Number of complaints of sexual harassment 0 received during the year

2 Number of complaints resolved during the 0 year

3 Number of complaints pending for redressal 0 during the year

30. VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company is committed to principles of professional integrity and ethical behavior in the conduct of its affair. The Whistle-blower Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimisation of director(s) / employee(s) who avail of the mechanism. It is affirmed that no person has been denied access to the Audit Committee. The Compliance officer is mandated to receive the complaints under this policy. Whistle Blower policy is available on the website of the Company at https://k2infra.com. The Policy ensures

complete protection to the whistle-blower and follows a zero tolerance approach to retaliation or unfair treatment against the whistle-blower and all others who report any concern under this Policy. During the year under review, the Company did not receive any complaint of any fraud, misfeasance etc. The Companys Whistle Blower Policy (Vigil Mechanism) has also made employees aware of the existence of policies and procedures for inquiry in case of leakage of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information to enable them to report on leakages, if any.

31. RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK

The Company is aware of the risks associated with the business. It regularly analyses and takes corrective actions for managing or mitigating the same. The Company periodically reviewed to ensure smooth operation and effective management control, the key risks associated with the business and measures and steps in place to minimize the same.

32. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has adopted a Nomination and Remuneration Policy in terms of the provisions of sub- section (3) of Section 178 of the Act dealing with appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel. The policy covers criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company is hosted on the Companys website under the web link https://k2infra. com.

33. BOARD EVALUATION

The Company has devised a Board Evaluation Framework for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Non-Independent Directors and Managing Director of the Company. Pursuant to this framework, the Board has carried out the annual evaluation of its own performance as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees and individual Directors, including Managing Director of the Board. This exercise was carried out through a structured questionnaire prepared separately for Board, Committee and individual Director. The questionnaire for Board evaluation was prepared taking into consideration various aspects of the Boards functioning such as understanding of Board members of their roles and responsibilities, time devoted by the Board to Companys long-term strategic issues, quality and transparency of Board discussions, quality, quantity and timeliness of the information flow between Board members and management, Boards effectiveness

in disseminating information to shareholders and in representing shareholder interests, Board information on industry trends and regulatory developments and discharge of fiduciary duties by the Board.

The Board acknowledged certain key improvement areas emerging through this exercise and action plans to address these are in progress.

Further, the Board has expressed its satisfaction and has been thankful to all its Independent Directors for sharing their knowledge and expertise which has been proved beneficial towards the progress of the Company.

34. EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return of the Company is displayed on website of the Company i.e. https://k2infra.com.

35. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year 2023-24, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

36. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

In accordance with the requirements of Sub-section (3) Sub-clause (m) of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, particulars with respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

(A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

i. The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy:

a. Shutting off the lights and systems when not in use.

b. Minimizing the usage of papers.

c. Counsel employees on optimum utilization of air conditioning by maintaining optimum temperature.

ii. The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy:

The Company is not utilizing any alternate source of energy.

iii. The capital investment on energy conservation equipment:

The Company has not made any Capital Investment on energy conservation equipments.

(B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT:

The Company does not undertake any activities relating to technology absorption.

(C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTFLOW & INFLOW (ON ACCRUAL BASIS):

(Amount in Lakhs)

i. Foreign Exchange Earnings: Nil

ii. Foreign Exchange Outgo: Nil

iii. Advance to Supplier: Nil

37. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Company is covered under criteria of Regulation 15(2)(b) of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and is not required to provide ‘Report on Corporate Governance.

38. OTHERS:

No Employee stock option was issued.

No Sweat Equity Shares were issued.

No Cost Audit was applicable during previous year under review.

Various policies required are disclosed on the website of the Company namely https://k2infra.com/

Other Disclosures required to be made in the Directors Report are either nil or not applicable.

39. MATERIAL EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER THE BALANCE SHEET DATE

After balance sheet date the company got listed on Emerge NSE portal on April 08, 2024.

40. HUMAN RESOURCE

Employees are the most important assets of the organization. The human resource policy of the company is designed with the objective to attract and retain best talents available in the industry. The management conducts various training programs on a frequent basis to enhance the skill sets of employees. The Company has a transparent performance appraisal system which

tries to make an objective assessment of employees performance and requirement for further training. The objective of HR policy is to attract, motivate and develop a competent talent pool, provide conducive environment to perform and to ensure optimum utilization of human capital to become the best place to work. The policy is designed to provide a balanced working environment and to promote diversity in work force. The Company has designed a succession plan for future leadership roles emerging in the organization.

41. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company understands and respects its fiduciary role and responsibility towards its stakeholders and society at large and strives to serve their interests, resulting in creation of value for all its stakeholder. The Company has been listed on SME Emerge Platform of NSE and by virtue of Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("LODR") the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in Regulation 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the Corporate Governance Report does not form part of this Annual Report.

42. STRUCTURED DIGITAL DATABASE

SEBI, vide SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, introduced the concept of Structured Digital Database which came into effect from April 01, 2019. As per Regulation 3(5) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015, the organisation is required to maintain Structured Digital Database.

As per Regulation 3(2A) of the PIT Regulations, 2015, an intermediary/ fiduciary /other entity shall maintain a separate Structured Digital Database internally, for recording details of:

• The UPSI shared and persons with whom such

• The UPSI shared and the persons who have shared

such UPSI with the intermediary/ fiduciary/ entity.

The company is maintaining the Structural Digital Database (SDD) internally with adequate internal controls and checks such as time stamping and audit trails to ensure non-tampering of the database in compliance with SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015.

43. REPORTING OF FRAUDS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditor has not reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 any fraud.

44. ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy required to conduct operations in such a manner, so as to ensure safety of all concerned compliances, environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

45. APPRECIATION & ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their gratitude to Shareholders for the confidence reposed by them and thank all the Clients, and other business associates, regulatory and Government authorities for their continued support and contribution to the Companys growth. The Directors also wish to express their appreciation for the efficient and loyal services rendered by each and every employee, without whose whole-hearted efforts, the overall satisfactory performance would not have been possible. Your Board appreciates the precious support provided by the Auditors and Consultants. The Company will make every effort to meet the aspirations of its Shareholders.