iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

K2 Infragen Ltd Company Summary

134.5
(-4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:14 PM

K2 Infragen Ltd Summary

K2 Infragen Ltd was originally incorporated as K2 Powergen Private Limited under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 5, 2015. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed from K2 Powergen Private Limited to K2 Infragen Private limited vide Special Resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on February 13, 2017 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted pursuant to change of name to the Company dated March 14, 2017 by Registrar of Companies Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company vide Special Resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on September 28, 2023 and consequently the name of the Company was changed from K2 Infragen Private Limited to K2 Infragen Limited The company is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) with a focus on Power Engineering and Project Engineering having experience in design and construction of various projects across 8 States in India viz. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab & Delhi. The company provides services across the value chain, ranging from design, procurement, construction supervision, subcontract management and work order management to post-construction activities to the clients. The company is certified for ISO 14001:2015 (Environment Management System), 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety Management System), and 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) by Globus Certifications Private Limited.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.