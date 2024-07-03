Summary

Semac Consultants Limited was incorporated as a Private Company on May 30, 1977 under the name of Revathi Equipment Pvt. Ltd. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on November 4, 1977 resulting the change in name of the Company to Revathi-CP Equipment Limited and again from Revathi-CP Equipment Ltd to Revathi Equipment Ltd in 2001-02. Later, the Company name further got changed from Revathi Equipment Ltd to Semac Consultants Limited in July, 2023. The Company is engaged in the business as Engineering and Procurement Contractors (EPC), general engineers, mechanical engineers, process engineers, civil engineers, general mechanical and civil contractors, Design (covering architectural structural, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical &Plumbing), Interiors etc & warehousing storage solutions) and construction. The company started its manufacturing operations at Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu and entered into a technical and financial tie-up with world renowned Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company (CP), USA for the manufacture of water well rigs, blast hole rigs, drilling accessories and allied products. CP was holding 40% of the paid-up share capital of Revathi and Revathi became a division under the Industrial Tools Division of CP, USA. The balance 60% of the paid-up share capital was with the Indian public and various financial institutions. During the year 1985-1986, the company completed the development of C40 H Blasthole Drill, T60 H Lighter Waterwell Drill and RT1500 Straight

