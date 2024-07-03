Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹383
Prev. Close₹382.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.27
Day's High₹390
Day's Low₹381.2
52 Week's High₹2,371.89
52 Week's Low₹366.6
Book Value₹205.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)120.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.88
101.43
84.88
179.62
Net Worth
69.95
104.5
87.95
182.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
84.73
75.04
45.47
118.33
yoy growth (%)
12.91
65.02
-61.57
-15.64
Raw materials
-39.27
-36.41
-17.61
-66.56
As % of sales
46.35
48.53
38.72
56.25
Employee costs
-11.64
-10.15
-11.21
-12.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.43
17.3
1.94
15.29
Depreciation
-0.85
-0.65
-0.63
-0.52
Tax paid
-4.76
-5.1
-0.37
-0.61
Working capital
41.45
-9.76
-2.91
-39.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.91
65.02
-61.57
-15.64
Op profit growth
12.93
245.22
-78.84
-15
EBIT growth
5.12
238.44
-76.39
-15.88
Net profit growth
-4.36
-306.46
-140.96
-38.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
127.49
325.06
181.06
132.24
158.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
127.49
325.06
181.06
132.24
158.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.55
4.64
8.56
6.5
6.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Abhishek Dalmia
Non Executive Director
Deepali Dalmia
Independent Director
V V Subramanian
Independent Director
Jainender Jain
Independent Director
Narinder Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aakriti Gupta
Whole-time Director
Harivansh Dalmia
Independent Director
Vishal Gupta
Reports by Semac Consultants Ltd
Summary
Semac Consultants Limited was incorporated as a Private Company on May 30, 1977 under the name of Revathi Equipment Pvt. Ltd. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on November 4, 1977 resulting the change in name of the Company to Revathi-CP Equipment Limited and again from Revathi-CP Equipment Ltd to Revathi Equipment Ltd in 2001-02. Later, the Company name further got changed from Revathi Equipment Ltd to Semac Consultants Limited in July, 2023. The Company is engaged in the business as Engineering and Procurement Contractors (EPC), general engineers, mechanical engineers, process engineers, civil engineers, general mechanical and civil contractors, Design (covering architectural structural, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical &Plumbing), Interiors etc & warehousing storage solutions) and construction. The company started its manufacturing operations at Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu and entered into a technical and financial tie-up with world renowned Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company (CP), USA for the manufacture of water well rigs, blast hole rigs, drilling accessories and allied products. CP was holding 40% of the paid-up share capital of Revathi and Revathi became a division under the Industrial Tools Division of CP, USA. The balance 60% of the paid-up share capital was with the Indian public and various financial institutions. During the year 1985-1986, the company completed the development of C40 H Blasthole Drill, T60 H Lighter Waterwell Drill and RT1500 Straight
Read More
The Semac Consultants Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹386.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Semac Consultants Ltd is ₹120.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Semac Consultants Ltd is 0 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Semac Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Semac Consultants Ltd is ₹366.6 and ₹2371.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Semac Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.78%, 3 Years at -9.03%, 1 Year at -76.12%, 6 Month at -38.35%, 3 Month at -7.94% and 1 Month at -1.83%.
