Semac Consultants Ltd Share Price

386.45
(1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:23:26 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open383
  • Day's High390
  • 52 Wk High2,371.89
  • Prev. Close382.6
  • Day's Low381.2
  • 52 Wk Low 366.6
  • Turnover (lac)1.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value205.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)120.47
  • Div. Yield0
Semac Consultants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

383

Prev. Close

382.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1.27

Day's High

390

Day's Low

381.2

52 Week's High

2,371.89

52 Week's Low

366.6

Book Value

205.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

120.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Semac Consultants Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 19 Oct, 2023

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Semac Consultants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Semac Consultants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 37.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Semac Consultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.88

101.43

84.88

179.62

Net Worth

69.95

104.5

87.95

182.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

84.73

75.04

45.47

118.33

yoy growth (%)

12.91

65.02

-61.57

-15.64

Raw materials

-39.27

-36.41

-17.61

-66.56

As % of sales

46.35

48.53

38.72

56.25

Employee costs

-11.64

-10.15

-11.21

-12.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.43

17.3

1.94

15.29

Depreciation

-0.85

-0.65

-0.63

-0.52

Tax paid

-4.76

-5.1

-0.37

-0.61

Working capital

41.45

-9.76

-2.91

-39.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.91

65.02

-61.57

-15.64

Op profit growth

12.93

245.22

-78.84

-15

EBIT growth

5.12

238.44

-76.39

-15.88

Net profit growth

-4.36

-306.46

-140.96

-38.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

127.49

325.06

181.06

132.24

158.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

127.49

325.06

181.06

132.24

158.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.55

4.64

8.56

6.5

6.31

View Annually Results

Semac Consultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Semac Consultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Abhishek Dalmia

Non Executive Director

Deepali Dalmia

Independent Director

V V Subramanian

Independent Director

Jainender Jain

Independent Director

Narinder Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aakriti Gupta

Whole-time Director

Harivansh Dalmia

Independent Director

Vishal Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Semac Consultants Ltd

Summary

Semac Consultants Limited was incorporated as a Private Company on May 30, 1977 under the name of Revathi Equipment Pvt. Ltd. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on November 4, 1977 resulting the change in name of the Company to Revathi-CP Equipment Limited and again from Revathi-CP Equipment Ltd to Revathi Equipment Ltd in 2001-02. Later, the Company name further got changed from Revathi Equipment Ltd to Semac Consultants Limited in July, 2023. The Company is engaged in the business as Engineering and Procurement Contractors (EPC), general engineers, mechanical engineers, process engineers, civil engineers, general mechanical and civil contractors, Design (covering architectural structural, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical &Plumbing), Interiors etc & warehousing storage solutions) and construction. The company started its manufacturing operations at Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu and entered into a technical and financial tie-up with world renowned Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company (CP), USA for the manufacture of water well rigs, blast hole rigs, drilling accessories and allied products. CP was holding 40% of the paid-up share capital of Revathi and Revathi became a division under the Industrial Tools Division of CP, USA. The balance 60% of the paid-up share capital was with the Indian public and various financial institutions. During the year 1985-1986, the company completed the development of C40 H Blasthole Drill, T60 H Lighter Waterwell Drill and RT1500 Straight
Company FAQs

What is the Semac Consultants Ltd share price today?

The Semac Consultants Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹386.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Semac Consultants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Semac Consultants Ltd is ₹120.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Semac Consultants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Semac Consultants Ltd is 0 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Semac Consultants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Semac Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Semac Consultants Ltd is ₹366.6 and ₹2371.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Semac Consultants Ltd?

Semac Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.78%, 3 Years at -9.03%, 1 Year at -76.12%, 6 Month at -38.35%, 3 Month at -7.94% and 1 Month at -1.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Semac Consultants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Semac Consultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.83 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 37.12 %

