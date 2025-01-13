Semac Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.88
101.43
84.88
179.62
Net Worth
69.95
104.5
87.95
182.69
Minority Interest
Debt
19.23
5.66
0.71
33.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
1.34
0
0
Total Liabilities
89.27
111.5
88.66
215.95
Fixed Assets
23.31
23.3
18.97
22.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.07
10.64
16.32
101.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.32
5.59
7.76
7.9
Networking Capital
25.28
38.29
15.66
82.13
Inventories
0
0
0
45.97
Inventory Days
198.01
Sundry Debtors
23.1
42.83
5.67
44.31
Debtor Days
190.86
Other Current Assets
91.95
80.11
54.07
46.27
Sundry Creditors
-43.14
-30.6
-9.82
-32.15
Creditor Days
138.48
Other Current Liabilities
-46.63
-54.05
-34.26
-22.27
Cash
34.29
33.66
29.95
2.44
Total Assets
89.27
111.48
88.66
215.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.