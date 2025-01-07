Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
84.73
75.04
45.47
118.33
yoy growth (%)
12.91
65.02
-61.57
-15.64
Raw materials
-39.27
-36.41
-17.61
-66.56
As % of sales
46.35
48.53
38.72
56.25
Employee costs
-11.64
-10.15
-11.21
-12.87
As % of sales
13.74
13.52
24.65
10.87
Other costs
-15.54
-12.29
-11.96
-16.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.34
16.38
26.31
14.15
Operating profit
18.26
16.17
4.68
22.14
OPM
21.55
21.55
10.3
18.71
Depreciation
-0.85
-0.65
-0.63
-0.52
Interest expense
-2.5
-0.7
-3.38
-7.25
Other income
1.52
2.49
1.26
0.93
Profit before tax
16.43
17.3
1.94
15.29
Taxes
-4.76
-5.1
-0.37
-0.61
Tax rate
-28.98
-29.51
-19.27
-4
Minorities and other
0
0
-7.47
-0.26
Adj. profit
11.66
12.2
-5.9
14.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.66
12.2
-5.9
14.42
yoy growth (%)
-4.36
-306.46
-140.96
-38.21
NPM
13.76
16.25
-12.99
12.18
