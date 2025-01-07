iifl-logo-icon 1
Semac Consultants Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

380.5
(2.33%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

84.73

75.04

45.47

118.33

yoy growth (%)

12.91

65.02

-61.57

-15.64

Raw materials

-39.27

-36.41

-17.61

-66.56

As % of sales

46.35

48.53

38.72

56.25

Employee costs

-11.64

-10.15

-11.21

-12.87

As % of sales

13.74

13.52

24.65

10.87

Other costs

-15.54

-12.29

-11.96

-16.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.34

16.38

26.31

14.15

Operating profit

18.26

16.17

4.68

22.14

OPM

21.55

21.55

10.3

18.71

Depreciation

-0.85

-0.65

-0.63

-0.52

Interest expense

-2.5

-0.7

-3.38

-7.25

Other income

1.52

2.49

1.26

0.93

Profit before tax

16.43

17.3

1.94

15.29

Taxes

-4.76

-5.1

-0.37

-0.61

Tax rate

-28.98

-29.51

-19.27

-4

Minorities and other

0

0

-7.47

-0.26

Adj. profit

11.66

12.2

-5.9

14.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.66

12.2

-5.9

14.42

yoy growth (%)

-4.36

-306.46

-140.96

-38.21

NPM

13.76

16.25

-12.99

12.18

