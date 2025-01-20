Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.78
-1.81
-22.33
-15.1
Op profit growth
-68.52
-3,097.57
-104.41
-60
EBIT growth
-58.8
1,425.15
-91.34
-53.28
Net profit growth
-65.23
-270.05
-186.95
-62.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.41
11.67
-0.38
6.72
EBIT margin
6.99
14.12
0.9
8.16
Net profit margin
3.94
9.44
-5.45
4.86
RoCE
4.18
10.95
0.73
7.48
RoNW
0.72
2.3
-1.42
1.63
RoA
0.59
1.83
-1.1
1.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.5
52.54
0
33.33
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
9.36
41.06
-34.68
27.64
Book value per share
596.35
570.95
491.59
519.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
37.79
4.26
0
16.44
P/CEPS
34.29
5.45
-11.25
19.82
P/B
0.53
0.39
0.79
1.05
EV/EBIDTA
13.73
3.63
50.98
12.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-70.82
-24.89
-7.5
0.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
190.48
143
161.7
187.6
Inventory days
94.86
56.62
47.06
32.66
Creditor days
-87.81
-52.85
-53.36
-46.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.21
-22.53
-0.43
-2.58
Net debt / equity
0.07
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Net debt / op. profit
2.46
-0.56
13.39
-0.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-36.48
-37.81
-43.94
-42.35
Employee costs
-31.67
-28.96
-35.12
-28.53
Other costs
-27.41
-21.54
-21.31
-22.37
