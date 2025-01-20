iifl-logo-icon 1
Semac Consultants Ltd Key Ratios

349
(-1.81%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.78

-1.81

-22.33

-15.1

Op profit growth

-68.52

-3,097.57

-104.41

-60

EBIT growth

-58.8

1,425.15

-91.34

-53.28

Net profit growth

-65.23

-270.05

-186.95

-62.76

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.41

11.67

-0.38

6.72

EBIT margin

6.99

14.12

0.9

8.16

Net profit margin

3.94

9.44

-5.45

4.86

RoCE

4.18

10.95

0.73

7.48

RoNW

0.72

2.3

-1.42

1.63

RoA

0.59

1.83

-1.1

1.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.5

52.54

0

33.33

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

9.36

41.06

-34.68

27.64

Book value per share

596.35

570.95

491.59

519.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

37.79

4.26

0

16.44

P/CEPS

34.29

5.45

-11.25

19.82

P/B

0.53

0.39

0.79

1.05

EV/EBIDTA

13.73

3.63

50.98

12.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-70.82

-24.89

-7.5

0.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

190.48

143

161.7

187.6

Inventory days

94.86

56.62

47.06

32.66

Creditor days

-87.81

-52.85

-53.36

-46.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.21

-22.53

-0.43

-2.58

Net debt / equity

0.07

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

Net debt / op. profit

2.46

-0.56

13.39

-0.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-36.48

-37.81

-43.94

-42.35

Employee costs

-31.67

-28.96

-35.12

-28.53

Other costs

-27.41

-21.54

-21.31

-22.37

