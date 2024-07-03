iifl-logo-icon 1
Semac Consultants Ltd Quarterly Results

380.5
(2.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:47 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

32.52

20.98

24.99

27.51

22.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.52

20.98

24.99

27.51

22.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.68

0.98

0.36

0.73

Total Income

33.25

21.67

25.97

27.88

23.6

Total Expenditure

33.18

22.53

36.86

47.77

25.57

PBIDT

0.07

-0.87

-10.89

-19.89

-1.97

Interest

1.33

1

0.54

0.59

0.29

PBDT

-1.26

-1.87

-11.43

-20.48

-2.26

Depreciation

0.41

0.43

0.47

0.49

0.43

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.1

0.05

-0.37

0.08

-0.22

Deferred Tax

1.2

0.02

4.52

-6.56

0.83

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.97

-2.36

-16.04

-14.49

-3.31

Minority Interest After NP

0.1

0.12

-0.02

0

0.19

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.07

-2.48

-16.02

-14.49

-3.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.07

-2.48

-16.02

-14.49

-3.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-9.53

-7.58

-51.46

-46.49

-10.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.12

3.12

3.12

3.12

3.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.21

-4.14

-43.57

-72.3

-8.61

PBDTM(%)

-3.87

-8.91

-45.73

-74.44

-9.88

PATM(%)

-9.13

-11.24

-64.18

-52.67

-14.47

