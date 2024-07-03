Semac Consultants Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
32.52
20.98
24.99
27.51
22.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.52
20.98
24.99
27.51
22.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.68
0.98
0.36
0.73
Total Income
33.25
21.67
25.97
27.88
23.6
Total Expenditure
33.18
22.53
36.86
47.77
25.57
PBIDT
0.07
-0.87
-10.89
-19.89
-1.97
Interest
1.33
1
0.54
0.59
0.29
PBDT
-1.26
-1.87
-11.43
-20.48
-2.26
Depreciation
0.41
0.43
0.47
0.49
0.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.1
0.05
-0.37
0.08
-0.22
Deferred Tax
1.2
0.02
4.52
-6.56
0.83
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.97
-2.36
-16.04
-14.49
-3.31
Minority Interest After NP
0.1
0.12
-0.02
0
0.19
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.07
-2.48
-16.02
-14.49
-3.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.07
-2.48
-16.02
-14.49
-3.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-9.53
-7.58
-51.46
-46.49
-10.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.12
3.12
3.12
3.12
3.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.21
-4.14
-43.57
-72.3
-8.61
PBDTM(%)
-3.87
-8.91
-45.73
-74.44
-9.88
PATM(%)
-9.13
-11.24
-64.18
-52.67
-14.47
